Readers’ Choice: Top 3 Pizza Places in Cary, NC

Photo by Pexels

Editors Note: We published "3 Best Pizza Places in Cary, NC" a few days ago, which many of our passionate readers had strong opinions about. In retrospect, we should not have titled the article so definitively, as these were just three pizza places in Cary that we enjoy, and we love to highlight local businesses on The Cary Report. Moving forward, we will use less definitive language when highlighting lists of businesses, as we have done in previous articles.

We asked our readers what the best pizza joint in Cary is, and we got dozens of responses. After tallying up the answers, we are proud to release the top 3 pizza places in Cary, according to our readers:

1. Di Fara Pizza Tavern

Address: 111 E Chatham St, Cary, NC 27511

Website: https://difarapizzatavern.com

Coming in at #1 with the most votes, Di Fara Pizza Tavern was the winner in this poll by one vote. Known for their NYC-style pizza, you can order by the slice or an entire pie. While Di Fara might possibly be the most expensive option on this list, you get precisely what you pay for. Di Fara has a great atmosphere for those wanting to eat inside or on the patio; just be sure to get there early as they tend to fill up fast.

The "Chaos Pie" - a pizza featuring sausage, meatballs, cherry tomatoes, wild onions, and fresh garlic is a crowd favorite.

2. Pizzeria Veritas

Address: 1260 NW Maynard Rd, Cary, NC 27513

Website: https://pizzeriaveritas.com

Pizzeria Veritas very closely trails behind Di Fara entering the #2 spot on the reader's choice list. Pizzeria Veritas is another NY-style pizza place that you really can't go wrong with. Grab pizza by the slice, but definitely make room for their delicious garlic knots before leaving. Pizzeria Veritas looks like your classic NYC pizza parlor, and the size of the pizzas certainly matches what you would get in the Big Apple. If you're hosting a party and want to pick up a good-sized pizza for your guests, Pizzeria Veritas is one of the best choices you could make in the Cary area.

3. Pizzeria Faulisi

Address: 215 E Chatham St, Cary, NC 27511

Website: http://www.pizzeriafaulisi.com

At #3, we have Pizzeria Faulisi, which we also included on our own list. Here's what we said then:

If you’re looking for something a little more atmospheric, Pizzeria Faulisi has you covered. Located in the heart of downtown Cary, Pizzeria Faulisi serves authentic Neapolitan-style pizza made with fresh ingredients and cooked in a wood-fired oven. The menu features classic Italian pizza toppings and is a bit more up-scale than the other picks on this list. The crust is perfectly charred and crispy, and the sauce is sweet and tangy. They also serve wine and have outdoor seating, making it a perfect place for date night. This spot fills up quickly and doesn’t take reservations, so make sure you get here early!