3 Best Pizza Places in Cary, NC

Photo by Muffin Creatives / Pexels

Cary, North Carolina is a town with a plethora of pizza options to choose from. While it does have all the classic big chain restaurants you'd expect, there are also many local businesses that offer delicious and unique pizza options. This list will focus on the top 5 best pizza places in Cary that are local to the area. Whether you're in the mood for classic toppings or something more gourmet, these pizza places are sure to satisfy your cravings.

1. Cappolla's Pizza & Grill

Address: 2462 Walnut St, Cary, NC 27518

Website: https://www.cappollaspizzagrill.com

Cappolla's has all of your classic pizzeria menu options, like subs, calzones, pasta, and, of course, pizza with a wide variety of toppings. Cappolla's isn't trying to reinvent the wheel, and that's very much a good thing, as they handle all of the classics perfectly. If you're in the mood for a great-tasting, crowd-pleaser pizza, you can't go wrong with a Supreme Pizza from Cappolla's (and don't forget the jalapeno poppers).

2. Pizzeria Faulisi

Address: 215 E Chatham St, Cary, NC 27511

Website: http://www.pizzeriafaulisi.com

If you're looking for something a little more atmospheric, Pizzeria Faulisi has you covered. Located in the heart of downtown Cary, Pizzeria Faulisi serves authentic Neapolitan-style pizza made with fresh ingredients and cooked in a wood-fired oven. The menu features classic Italian pizza toppings and is a bit more up-scale than the other picks on this list. The crust is perfectly charred and crispy, and the sauce is sweet and tangy. They also serve wine and have outdoor seating, making it a perfect place for date night. This spot fills up quickly and doesn't take reservations, so make sure you get here early!

3. Ruckus

Address: Multiple Locations; view the website below for details.

Website: https://www.ruckuspizza.com

Ruckus is a family-friendly sports bar that opened in Cary in 2007. Since then, Ruckus has expanded to 4 locations around the Triangle area. Ruckus has the most diverse menu on this list, with a surprising amount of choices. You have your pizzas and sandwiches, but you also have tacos, sushi, poke bowls, salads, wings, pasta, burgers, and more. Usually, when restaurants try to do a wide variety of things, they do all those things mediocrely. Fortunately, Ruckus is an exception, as everything on their menu is done authentically and exceptionally well. Ruckus is known for its delicious, sweet garlic knots, but if you're looking for something unique and delicious, try an order of their buffalo chicken rangoons.