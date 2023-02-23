Shelter-in-Place Warning Dropped at Windsor at Tryon Village Apartments - Residents Cleared to Return Home

Photo by Google Maps

Cary police issued a warning on Nextdoor that they were responding to an individual in crisis at Windsor at Tryon Village Apartment Community (2000 Crossroads Manor Ct, Cary, NC 27518). Residents were being asked to shelter in place at that time.

The first alert was issued at 4:47 AM, and an update was provided at 6:51 AM to explain they were still at the scene and to remain in your home.

Posted at 4:47 AM Photo by Nextdoor

Posted at 6:51 AM Photo by Nextdoor

WRAL reported that police had been at the location since 11:00 PM the previous night after the family of the individual involved requested a wellness check. It was later revealed that there was a hostage situation in which a juvenile male suffered from two minor gunshot wounds. The juvenile, later confirmed to be the suspect's 11-year-old son, was successfully removed from the situation around 10:00 AM and treated to medical care. Police confirmed that he is in very good physical condition.

Negotiations continued with the individual and police for about 10 hours. The FBI arrived and took over the negotiation for around another 10 hours. During the majority of this time, residents were not allowed back into their homes if they left earlier in the day.

As of 7:26 PM, after nearly 20 hours of police presence, residents have been cleared to return to their homes. The police later stated that the individual had taken his own life, ending the standoff.

Out of respect for those involved in this tragedy, The Cary Report will not be publishing the names of the family that was involved in the incident.