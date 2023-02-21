Stay Alert for Discolored Water: Cary Water Treatment Facility Temporarily Switches Disinfection Process on March 1st

Photo by Anna Shvets / Pexels

The Cary/Apex Water Treatment Facility has announced that it will temporarily stop adding ammonia to its water treatment disinfection process beginning Wednesday, March 1, 2023, according to a news release from the Town of Cary. This annual process is recommended for municipal water systems and is being conducted with other local municipalities. The facility will resume adding ammonia to the water treatment process on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

It is being advised that those who use water for kidney dialysis machines, fish aquariums or other chlorine-sensitive uses should be aware that water may contain chlorine, or a mixture of chlorine and ammonia, at the beginning and end of the process.

While the amount of chlorine should be small, it is recommended to check the color of the water before washing white clothes. If the water is discolored, running a faucet for several minutes should flush it out. This will be especially important during the beginning and end stages of the treatment (March 1st and April 15th).

The state of North Carolina recommends all water systems with the chlorine/ammonia process to cleanse their systems annually by switching to free chlorine and flushing the systems. To help keep drinking water safe, Cary uses a combination of chlorine and ammonia to disinfect water.

“This disinfection process is an integral part of maintaining our utility system and ensures our award-winning water is safe all year, every year,” explains Utilities Director Jamie Revels. “While most residents will notice a minor increase in chlorine odor, in some cases water may appear slightly discolored.” Revels noted that any minor changes are temporary and a normal part of the annual process.

Those with any questions or who have water that fails to clear should dial 311 within Cary, or (919) 469-4000 outside town limits. For more information, visit the Town of Cary's website here.