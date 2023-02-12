Academy Street Delays Anticipated as Cary Begins Relocation of the Ivey-Ellington House

Photo by Town of Cary

On Monday, February 13th, drivers in Cary should expect delays along S. Academy Street as several streetlights will be removed in preparation for the relocation of the historic Ivey-Ellington House. On-street parking will also be limited.

The move is scheduled to occur on Monday, February 20th, starting at 8:00 AM. As a result, Academy Street will be closed from Waldo St to Dry Ave, including sidewalks. The Ivey-Ellington House will be relocated from 135 W. Chatham Street to 308 S. Academy Street, the former library site. It is expected that the closed portion of Academy Street will be re-opened by 4:00 PM on the same day or potentially sooner.

The Ivey-Ellington House is a rare example of Gothic Revival cottage architecture in Wake County and is considered significant due to its historical and architectural value. Constructed in the 1870s, the house exemplifies the diffusion of styles and ideas from urban to rural areas and demonstrates national trends in housing reform and the popularity of architectural pattern books in the late 19th century. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

From February 21-24, street lights, street features, and signs will be reinstalled. The southern portion of the former library site on Academy St has been identified as the preferred location for the Ivey-Ellington House due to its desired setting, historical context, and existing infrastructure.

The house can be designated as a Local Historic Landmark once the movement is complete, but it will no longer be in the National Register of Historic Places once relocated.

You can visit Cary's official website here to learn more about the relocation project.