Cary, NC

Park Feature: Sears Farm Road Park

James Tuliano

With a children's playground, swings for all ages, a basketball court, shaded tables, and lots of grass to run around in, Sears Farm Road Park offers a little bit for everybody in the family.

Located on the west side of Cary, Sears Farm Road Park is found very close to the border to Apex and is tucked between a couple of beautiful high-end neighborhoods. There is plenty of parking if you're looking to drive to the park, but it is also accessible through the Batchelor Branch Greenway and the Green Hope School Greenway. The address is 5077 Sears Farm Rd, Cary, NC 27519.

No matter your age, there will be something to do at Sears Farm Road Park. For the kids, there is a good-sized playground surrounded by plenty of grassy hills to release some built-up energy. There is also an interactive sculpture located in the park that is bound to spark some curiosity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ZKgx_0kiNevIN00
The sculpturePhoto byJames Tuliano

For adults, there are two swings that are a little more grown-up located near the top of the park where you'll be able to watch your kids or relax and read a book. They are as comfortable as they look and can easily fit four people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ree6M_0kiNevIN00
The swingsPhoto byJames Tuliano

If you're looking to do something more active, there is a basketball court located at the end of the park, as well as some small walking trails for light exercise. If you're looking for a place to run or bike, this might not be the best place for you - Sears Farm Road Park is best enjoyed at a slower pace. The grassy area would make it a great spot to have a picnic or throw a ball around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Nprc_0kiNevIN00
View of the hillsPhoto byJames Tuliano

There is a group of circular tables with attached umbrellas at the park, perfect for enjoying lunch and coffee with a friend or studying for upcoming exams. They have four seats each and are made of metal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GSFNw_0kiNevIN00
The tablesPhoto byJames Tuliano

While it isn't the biggest park in Cary, Sears Farm Road Park is a great spot to visit if you want to spend a sunny afternoon in a relaxing environment.

James Tuliano is the owner of The Cary Report - a local news & media organization serving Cary, NC. Tuliano enjoys spending time outside in nature and engaging in the community.

