Top 3 Breakfast Spots in Cary, NC

Craft's chicken and waffles Photo by James Tuliano

Looking to snag breakfast in Cary? Here are three local favorites to try out!

1. Craft Public House

Address: 1040 Tryon Village Dr Ste 601, Cary, NC 27518

Menu: Click here

Breakfast Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Brunch: Saturday/Sunday 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Craft Public House (CPH) opened in 2010 and has become the go-to spot for Cary residents to grab a quality lunch or dinner. The farm-to-table sports bar has some of the best eats in the Triangle and features a fun atmosphere for those looking to grab a drink and watch the game.

A few months ago, CPH expanded its building, opened a bakery, and started offering breakfast. You can read The Cary Report's coverage of its expansion here.

The breakfast that CPH offers, like their lunch/dinner, is incredibly delicious. You can get everything you'd come to expect from a breakfast joint: benedicts, breakfast burritos, pancakes, omelets, etc. There's something for everybody, and while it might be slightly pricier than other places on this list, the quality is worth it.

For a more unique breakfast experience, visit during brunch (Saturday-Sunday, 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM) and try their breakfast lasagna, made with fresh pasta, scrambled eggs, sausage gravy, roasted red peppers, house-cured ham, mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar, served with garlic bread. Another standout brunch item is the breakfast pizza, which features sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, mozzarella, and provolone cheese, with toppings like onions, sweet peppers, jalapenos, mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, ham, bacon, pepperoni, and Italian sausage. Note that these items are only available during brunch on the weekend and they get busy quickly, so be sure to arrive early!

2. Chanticleer Cafe

Address: 6490 Tryon Rd, Cary, NC 27518

Menu: Click here

Hours: 7 days a week, 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Gourmet coffee drinks, baked goods, and delicious breakfast sandwiches. Chanticleer Cafe & Bakery is a great spot to start your day. Their coffee and espresso are always delicious, their scones are fantastic, and their breakfast sandwiches taste great and are inexpensive. Many of their breakfast sandwiches cost less than $5 before tax, making it the cheapest option on this list. Of course, that price will go up if you order coffee or add any baked treats, but it is still one of the cheaper options in Cary, and the quality is top-notch.

Chanticleer is a very popular establishment, with lines sometimes leading out the door. You can order ahead on their website, which is a must on the weekends if you're trying to save some time. If you don't know what to get, try a scone; you won't be disappointed.

3. La Farm Bakery

Address: 4248 NW Cary Pkwy, Cary, NC 27513

Menu: Click here

Breakfast Hours: 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM Monday-Saturday

If you live in Cary, chances are you know about La Farm. The French-inspired cafe opened in Cary in 1999 and has become a landmark for the town. They even have a location inside of the RDU airport!

The breakfast items that La Farm offers are limited but delicious. You can opt for the classic breakfast sandwich, or try a more unique offering such as the Croque Madame, featuring ham, gruyere, and mozzarella on toasted La Farm Bread with mornay sauce and one fried egg.

The most iconic item that La Farm produces is its white chocolate baguette. If you somehow haven't tried it yet, prepare to have your mind blown, even if you don't think it sounds super appealing. It tastes more savory than sweet, and the white chocolate and freshly baked bread complement each other strangely well.

If you plan on getting breakfast at La Farm, make sure you go to the location listed above, as the La Farm in downtown is more of a baked goods warehouse than a cafe.

Did your favorite spot make the list? There are many great breakfast joints in Cary - send an email to james@thecaryreport.com with suggestions for the next one!