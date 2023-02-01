Cary, NC

Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones Greenway

James Tuliano

Photo by James Tuliano

Each month in 2023 (other than January), The Cary Report will feature a different greenway! There are 39 greenways located in Cary, and each article will feature information about the greenway so that you can plan your next walk.

For our very first greenway of the month, there would be no better place to start than Cary's very first greenway!

The Annie Jones Greenway in Cary, North Carolina, has a rich history that dates back to the 1970s. Originally named the Tarbert-Gatehouse Greenway, this trail was once just a mere .15-mile path between Tarbert Drive and Gatehouse Drive. However, it was an important first step to establishing the Cary greenway system we know and love today. The greenway was later expanded to about 1.2 miles and named the Annie Jones Greenway, and it is now just one small piece of Cary's expansive greenway system, which spans over 80 miles and offers countless opportunities for exercise, recreation, and relaxation.

The story of the now Annie Jones Greenway begins with Linda Setliff, a concerned citizen who noticed that the Cary High School track team was forced to run on a two-lane road with no shoulders. In an effort to provide a safe, off-road walkway or trail system for the track team and others to use, Setliff approached the Cary Town Council and made her case.

As a result of Setliff's advocacy, the Town of Cary Greenway Commission was established in 1976. Since then, Cary has become a leader in creating and maintaining a comprehensive greenway system, offering locals and visitors alike access to scenic, off-road trails that connect residential areas, parks, and other key points of interest.

Today, the Annie Jones Greenway is just one part of this extensive network of greenways, providing residents and visitors with a peaceful escape from the busy streets. With its flat, paved paths and surrounding greenery, the greenways are an ideal destination for walkers, joggers, cyclists, and families looking to spend time outdoors and away from traffic.

The Annie Jones Greenway is not only the first greenway of Cary but also a testament to the town's commitment to providing safe, accessible, and scenic walkways and trails for its residents and visitors. Whether you're looking to get some exercise, enjoy the beauty of Cary's natural environment, or simply spend some quality time with loved ones, the Annie Jones Greenway is the perfect place to start.

There is a parking lot located at Annie Jones Park, which also serves as the beginning of the trail. It is located at 1414 Tarbert Drive. While the greenway is 1.2 miles long, it branches off into two paths in the middle. If you want to explore every corner, it will take about 45-50 minutes, and you'll walk a little over 2 miles. The path is paved and flat, perfect for walking, running, or pushing a stroller. Cyclists are welcome to ride along the path, but they might want to look elsewhere due to how short of a ride it would be.

You can view more information, including a map of the greenway, on the Town of Cary's official website here.

James Tuliano is the owner of The Cary Report - a local news & media organization serving Cary, NC. Tuliano enjoys spending time outside in nature and engaging in the community.

