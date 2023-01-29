Cary Gears Up for Wild Nights with the Arrival of PBR Cowboy Bar and Sports & Social at Fenton

Photo by Sports and Social

Cary, NC is getting two new additions to its growing nightlife scene. On Thursday, February 9th, the upscale mixed-use development Fenton will welcome the opening of PBR Cowboy Bar and Sports & Social.

PBR Cowboy Bar, which is around 4300 square feet, will be the 12th location for the country bar chain. It will be the first PBR Cowboy Bar in North Carolina, offering patrons a unique nightlife experience with its mechanical bull, bottle service, line dancing, and more.

The acronym "PBR" in PBR Cowboy Bar stands for Professional Bull Riders.

The bar will normally be open Thursday to Saturday from 8:00 PM to 2:00 AM, but doors will open at 10:00 PM for their February 9th debut.

Sports & Social, a 22,000 square foot sports bar, will also be making its North Carolina debut at Fenton. It will offer patrons a two-story long 42-foot TV screen, as well as games like ski ball, beruit, and hoops. It will normally be open Sunday to Wednesday from 11:00 AM to 12:00 AM, and Thursday to Saturday from 11:00 AM to 2:00 AM. On their February 9th opening day, they will open at 4:00 PM. This will be Sports & Social's 14th location.

The address for both establishments is 301 Fenton Gateway Drive Cary, NC 27511. For more information, you can visit Sports & Social's website at https://sportsandsocial.com/cary/ and PBR Cowboy Bar's website at https://pbrcowboybar.com/cary/.

Cary residents and visitors now have two new exciting options for nightlife entertainment. PBR Cowboy Bar and Sports & Social are sure to bring a unique and fun experience to the area, making Fenton one of Cary's go-to stops for late-night outings.

Sports & Social will host a "Big Game Bash" on February 12th. The Big Game Bash will feature a remote broadcast from ESPN 99.9 The Fan, a DJ, live cheerleaders, a drumline, and more. Admission will be free, and you can reserve your spot with a free ticket here to gain access to a complimentary nacho bar and a commemorative pint glass.