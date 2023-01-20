Looking for a unique physical challenge in Cary? Try the North Cary Park Climbing Boulders

Photo by James Tuliano

North Cary Park, located at 1100 Norwell Blvd, is home to a playground, access to beautiful trails that go all the way down to Lake Crabtree, volleyball courts, and more. One amenity, however, sticks out as a unique feature that isn't available in any other Cary park, and that is the climbing boulders.

The boulders, located near the beginning of the trail when you first enter the park, are a fun way to test your physical prowess. There are a variety of routes up the boulders, with different levels of difficulty to accommodate climbers of all abilities. Novice climbers can start with the easier routes, while more experienced climbers can test their skills on the more challenging routes. Once you begin trying to scale the boulders, you will quickly discover which routes are doable for your skill level.

The ground is made of soft rubber, which will help break your fall if you lose your balance. Fair warning: the ground is still pretty hard, so be prepared to feel your defeat if you end up falling or jumping off.

All around the boulders are ridges to help your hand and foot placement. You'll be able to judge the difficulty level of your route by how far apart these ridges are and how many are available. The easiest way appears to be on the left side of the left boulder, where you're able to get a running start since it has a deep slope instead of an entire 180-degree climb.

The ridges you'll be using to climb the boulder Photo by James Tuliano

The boulders are durable and made of textured material that mimics the feel of natural rock, making the climb more realistic and challenging.

Overall, the climbing boulders at North Cary Park are a great way to get some exercise, enjoy the outdoors, and challenge yourself physically and mentally. They are entirely free to use and available for anyone that wants to drop by and try it.