Cary, NC

Looking for a unique physical challenge in Cary? Try the North Cary Park Climbing Boulders

James Tuliano

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HqvUv_0kKvcLkf00
Photo byJames Tuliano

North Cary Park, located at 1100 Norwell Blvd, is home to a playground, access to beautiful trails that go all the way down to Lake Crabtree, volleyball courts, and more. One amenity, however, sticks out as a unique feature that isn't available in any other Cary park, and that is the climbing boulders.

The boulders, located near the beginning of the trail when you first enter the park, are a fun way to test your physical prowess. There are a variety of routes up the boulders, with different levels of difficulty to accommodate climbers of all abilities. Novice climbers can start with the easier routes, while more experienced climbers can test their skills on the more challenging routes. Once you begin trying to scale the boulders, you will quickly discover which routes are doable for your skill level.

The ground is made of soft rubber, which will help break your fall if you lose your balance. Fair warning: the ground is still pretty hard, so be prepared to feel your defeat if you end up falling or jumping off.

All around the boulders are ridges to help your hand and foot placement. You'll be able to judge the difficulty level of your route by how far apart these ridges are and how many are available. The easiest way appears to be on the left side of the left boulder, where you're able to get a running start since it has a deep slope instead of an entire 180-degree climb.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21IQMH_0kKvcLkf00
The ridges you'll be using to climb the boulderPhoto byJames Tuliano

The boulders are durable and made of textured material that mimics the feel of natural rock, making the climb more realistic and challenging.

Overall, the climbing boulders at North Cary Park are a great way to get some exercise, enjoy the outdoors, and challenge yourself physically and mentally. They are entirely free to use and available for anyone that wants to drop by and try it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cary# nc# boulder climbing# north cary park# parks and rec

Comments / 0

Published by

James Tuliano is the owner of The Cary Report - a local news & media organization serving Cary, NC. Tuliano enjoys spending time outside in nature and engaging in the community.

Cary, NC
2K followers

More from James Tuliano

Cary, NC

Public Reception at Town Hall to Welcome New Cary Town Council Member Ryan Eades To Take Place Thursday, January 26th

On Thursday, January 26th, Ryan Eades will take the Oath of Office and officially join the Town Council of Cary, representing District D. A public reception will occur at 5:30 PM at Town Hall, in which all citizens are welcome to join.

Read full story
Cary, NC

Cary Resident Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Running Ponzi Scheme

56-year-old Kumar Arun Neppalli of Cary, NC has been arrested after being indicted on 23 counts of wire fraud. Allegedly, Neppalli told people of his community, both in-person and over the telephone, that he was seeking investors for a real estate project in Orange County, NC. Neppalli would collect money from unsuspecting victims under the false premise of investing in real estate and use that money to pay back earlier 'investors' with interest. This endless cycle is known as a "Ponzi" scheme and typically ends with the leader of the Ponzi scheme disappearing with the money collected by victims.

Read full story
Cary, NC

Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and April

Each year, a prescribed burn occurs at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve in a supervised section of the preserve. It has been announced that this year's prescribed burn will occur sometime between now and April.

Read full story
Cary, NC

White Oak Creek Greenway Offers Around 7 Miles of Pure Cycling Bliss

Photo byJames TulianoCary has an excellent reputation for well-maintained public parks and elaborate greenway systems. Over 80 miles of greenway trails run through the town, connecting different parts of the community. Each greenway is paved, which makes it easy for walkers, joggers, and cyclists alike to utilize each trail.

Read full story
Cary, NC

Downtown Farmer's Market Confirmed to Move to New Downtown Park in Cary, NC

The Downtown Farmer's Market in Cary is preparing for a big move this summer to the new Downtown Cary Park. The market, which has been a staple in the Cary community since 1996, is set to relocate to the new park once it opens, providing more space for vendors and customers, as well as being in the center of all of the new activities that the park will bring.

Read full story
Cary, NC

Swift Creek Loop Trail at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve Re-Opens After Boardwalk Replacement

The Swift Creek Loop Trail at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve in Cary, NC has recently re-opened after being closed since late November 2022. The closure was necessary to replace the boardwalk, which had become a potential safety hazard for visitors due to deterioration and wear and tear.

Read full story
Cary, NC

Former Cary Mayor Harold Ritter Passes Away at 89, Current Mayor Issues Statement

Harold Ritter, former Mayor of Cary from 1983 to 1987, passed away peacefully in his home on December 31st, 2022. Ritter was a beloved and dedicated public servant who made significant contributions to the town of Cary during his time as mayor. He was known for his strong leadership, his passion for his community, and his commitment to improving the lives of those he served.

Read full story
1 comments
Wake County, NC

Wake County Libraries Extend Opening Hours

Starting this week, all libraries in Wake County, including the Cary Regional Library, will extend their hours to better serve the community. Patrons can now visit their local library from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM on Monday through Thursday, 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Friday and Saturday, and 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Sunday.

Read full story
Cary, NC

Cloudy Tap Water in Cary Caused by Cold Weather, Town Officials Say

Residents of Cary may have noticed that their tap water has been looking a bit cloudy lately. Don't worry, this is completely normal and safe to use!. According to the Town of Cary, the consistent cold weather is causing tiny air bubbles to form in the water, which is what is causing the cloudiness. These air bubbles are completely harmless and will dissipate after a minute or two of letting the water sit.

Read full story
1 comments
Cary, NC

Cary Residents Invited to Share Input on New Community Centers

Cary, North Carolina residents have the chance to have their input heard on the services and amenities they would like to see in new community centers in the town. The Town of Cary has launched a survey for residents to share their opinions on what they would like to see in the new centers.

Read full story
2 comments
Cary, NC

Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent Scammers

Residents of Cary are being warned to be on the lookout for a potential scam involving someone approaching them in a parking lot and offering to fix a dent in their car. According to a report on the Nextdoor app by Richard P., he was recently approached by a man driving a black SUV at the Harris Teeter parking lot off of High House Rd. The man, who identified himself as "Paul," offered to fix a dent in Richard's car for a fair price. After the transaction was over, Richard realized that he had been scammed.

Read full story
1 comments
Cary, NC

Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While Cycling

As the winter months approach, it can be challenging to stay warm while cycling in Cary, NC. However, with a few adjustments to your cycling routine and the right gear, you can stay comfortable on your bike all winter long.

Read full story
Cary, NC

Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in Cary

Looking for something new and unique for dinner? Seol Grille, an all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ restaurant where you cook the food yourself at the table, might be your new favorite destination.

Read full story
Cary, NC

Staying Safe While Walking in the Dark: Tips for Cary, NC Residents

Walking outside at night can be a daunting experience, especially in Cary, NC, where the streets may not always be well-lit (looking at you, Tryon). As we enter the winter months and the amount of daylight decreases, it is important to take some simple precautions while going on your daily walk. Here are some tips for staying safe when walking in the dark in Cary:

Read full story
5 comments
Cary, NC

Black Bears Have Been Spotted in Cary - Here’s What To Do if You Encounter One

Numerous reports have stated that black bears have been spotted in Cary, NC, near the Kildaire Farms Racquet Club. Many pedestrians walk along the paths and lake near the area, which could result in a dangerous situation if they accidentally encounter one of these potentially dangerous animals.

Read full story
16 comments
Cary, NC

Park Feature: North Cary Park

While Cary is known for its extensive park system, North Cary Park is a local favorite thanks to its easily-accessible trails, a large number of amenities, and its close proximity to Lake Crabtree.

Read full story
Cary, NC

No Available Appointments at the Cary DMV Leads to Long Wait Times

The DMV is a universally frustrating experience for a majority of Americans. Long wait times, lack of appointment slots, and inconvenient hours are some of the common grievances.

Read full story
Cary, NC

Newly Local Cary Crafter Uses Laser Cutting to Create Jewelry and Other Products

For seven years, Diana Abreu lived in California and owned a custom cabinet shop with her brother. Today, she is constantly seen setting up shop at different pop-ups around the Triangle area to sell homemade jewelry.

Read full story
Cary, NC

Gas Station in Cary Dropping Price to $1.99 a Gallon for Thanksgiving

Starting today, the famous gas station/convenience store Sheetz will be dropping the price of Unleaded 88 gasoline to $1.99 a gallon for the Thanksgiving holiday at every location that sells that specific type of gas.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy