Downtown Farmer's Market Confirmed to Move to New Downtown Park in Cary, NC

The Downtown Farmer's Market in Cary is preparing for a big move this summer to the new Downtown Cary Park. The market, which has been a staple in the Cary community since 1996, is set to relocate to the new park once it opens, providing more space for vendors and customers, as well as being in the center of all of the new activities that the park will bring.

Photo by Downtown Cary Park

When asked if the hours of the farmer's market are planning on being extended, a spokesperson for the Cary Downtown Farmer's Market said, "As of right now, we plan on keeping the same schedule of Saturdays from 8-12 in traditional season and 9-12 in the winter season. Should that change, we'd definitely let everyone know."

The market offers a wide variety of locally grown produce, baked goods, and other handcrafted items. The move to the new location is expected to bring even more vendors and customers to the market.

The Downtown Cary Park, located at the corner of Academy and Dry Ave, is currently under construction and is set to include a playground, walking trails, a performance stage, a dog bar, and more. The move will provide the farmer's market with a more centralized location and improved amenities for shoppers.

The market's move to the new location is a great step forward for the community and the local economy. With the opening of the Downtown Park, residents and visitors alike can look forward to a new place to enjoy fresh, locally sourced food, as well as a variety of other recreational activities.

The park is expected to open in the summer of 2023.