Swift Creek Loop Trail at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve Re-Opens After Boardwalk Replacement

Stairway to Swift Creek Loop Trail Photo by James Tuliano

The Swift Creek Loop Trail at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve in Cary, NC has recently re-opened after being closed since late November 2022. The closure was necessary to replace the boardwalk, which had become a potential safety hazard for visitors due to deterioration and wear and tear.

The Swift Creek Loop Trail is a popular destination for hikers, nature enthusiasts, and families, offering a peaceful and scenic walk through the preserve's beautiful wooded areas and wetlands. The boardwalk, which stretches for nearly a mile and a half, provides an easy and accessible way for visitors to explore the wetlands and observe the diverse range of plant and animal life that call the preserve home. You can read our overview covering Hemlock Bluffs here.

Hemlock Bluffs has multiple trails, but the Swift Creek Loop Trail is especially popular among visitors. Upon entering the park and walking past the entrance, the Swift Creek Loop Trail is on your right, down many sets of stairs. Along your descent to the loop, there are multiple places to stop and admire the view of the many Hemlocks surrounding the area. The loop itself is about .8 miles long.

Part of the loop contains a boardwalk bridge over the wetlands. With the amount of traffic Hemlock Bluffs receives, it is understandable that the trail had to be temporarily closed, as boardwalk replacement is a necessary part of regular maintenance.

The Swift Creek Loop Trail is now open and ready for visitors to enjoy. The Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve is open from 9:00 AM to sunset every day, and admission is free. We encourage everyone to come and experience the beauty and tranquility of the preserve and to take a walk on the new and improved boardwalk.