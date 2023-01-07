Former Cary Mayor Harold Ritter Passes Away at 89, Current Mayor Issues Statement

Photo by Dignity Memorial

Harold Ritter, former Mayor of Cary from 1983 to 1987, passed away peacefully in his home on December 31st, 2022.

Ritter was a beloved and dedicated public servant who made significant contributions to the town of Cary during his time as mayor. He was known for his strong leadership, his passion for his community, and his commitment to improving the lives of those he served.

Ritter will be greatly missed by all those who knew him, and his legacy as a mayor and community leader will not be forgotten. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. You can read Ritter's full obituary here.

Cary's current mayor, Harold Weinbrecht, issued the following statement:

"As Mayor of Cary, NC, it is with heartfelt sympathy for his family and friends that I acknowledge the death of our 33rd mayor - Mayor Harold D. Ritter, who passed away in Cary on December 31, 2022. In honor of Mayor Ritter’s service from 1983-1987, I am proclaiming January 6, 2023 – the day of his funeral – a day of remembrance in Cary and ordering that the Town of Cary flag be lowered for four days – one day for each of his years as Mayor. On behalf of the entire Cary Town Council, the 1300 members of Town staff, and the 180,000 who call Cary home, I extend our sincere appreciation for Mayor Ritter’s leadership and his commitment to Cary."

You can read Mayor Weinbrecht's statement, including his full proclamation, on the official town website here.