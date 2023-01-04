Wake County Libraries Extend Opening Hours

James Tuliano

Photo byJames Tuliano

Starting this week, all libraries in Wake County, including the Cary Regional Library, will extend their hours to better serve the community. Patrons can now visit their local library from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM on Monday through Thursday, 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Friday and Saturday, and 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Sunday.

The extended hours are a response to the increasing demand for library services and a desire to make them more accessible to the public. Libraries have always been an important resource for communities, offering a place for people to access information, learn new skills, and connect with others. In recent years, however, libraries have had to adapt to the changing needs of their patrons, including the rise of digital media and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cary Regional Library, in particular, has always been a hub of activity for the community. In addition to traditional book borrowing, the library also has a large selection of e-books, audiobooks, and other digital media that can be accessed online. The library also offers a variety of educational and recreational programs for children, teens, and adults, including story times, book clubs, computer classes, and more. You can take a look at upcoming events here.

The extended hours will provide more opportunities for patrons to borrow books, use computers and other resources, and participate in programs and events. Whether you are a student looking to do research, a parent seeking educational resources for your children, or simply someone looking for a quiet place to read or work, the library has something to offer.

In addition to the Cary Regional Library, there are several other libraries throughout Wake County that will also be extending their hours. These include the West Regional Library in Cary, the North Regional Library in Raleigh, and the East Regional Library in Knightdale, among others. No matter where you are in the county, there is a library nearby that is now open for longer hours to serve you.

We encourage residents to take advantage of these extended hours and visit their local library. The libraries in Wake County are an invaluable resource for the community, and we are excited to be able to offer even more opportunities for patrons to use and enjoy them. Whether you are a regular library patron or someone who has never visited before, now is the perfect time to see all that your local library has to offer.

James Tuliano is the owner of The Cary Report - a local news & media organization serving Cary, NC.

Cary, NC
