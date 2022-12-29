Cloudy Tap Water in Cary Caused by Cold Weather, Town Officials Say

Photo by Nithin / Pexels

Residents of Cary may have noticed that their tap water has been looking a bit cloudy lately. Don't worry, this is completely normal and safe to use!

According to the Town of Cary, the consistent cold weather is causing tiny air bubbles to form in the water, which is what is causing the cloudiness. These air bubbles are completely harmless and will dissipate after a minute or two of letting the water sit.

If you are still concerned about the quality of your water, the Town of Cary has assured residents that it is entirely safe to use. In fact, they even made a Facebook post telling residents not to be worried about the cloudy water.

If you do have any concerns about your water quality, the Town of Cary encourages you to dial 311, call (919) 469-4000, or submit a request through townofcary.org/311. They will be happy to answer any questions or address any concerns you may have.

In the meantime, just remember that the cloudy water is completely normal and safe to use. It may take a minute or two for the air bubbles to dissipate, but after that, your tap water should be as clear as ever. So don't be concerned, and enjoy your tap water as you normally would!

With the weather starting to warm up in the next couple days, you should start to notice the cloudy water less. The Town of Cary mentions that you can run your cold water faucet for 5-10 minutes to clear any air out of your home's pipes, which may solve the issue.