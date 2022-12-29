Cary, NC

Cary Residents Invited to Share Input on New Community Centers

James Tuliano

Photo byCamas

Cary, North Carolina residents have the chance to have their input heard on the services and amenities they would like to see in new community centers in the town. The Town of Cary has launched a survey for residents to share their opinions on what they would like to see in the new centers.

Options listed on the survey include ‘extreme activities’ like laser tag and ziplining, court sports such as volleyball and pickleball, dance and gymnastics studios, as well as remote workspaces. They also mention different services such as childcare, camps, private receptions, art classes, and more.

This survey provides an opportunity for the community to come together and shape the future of these community centers. The survey will be available until February 28th, 2023, and all Cary residents are encouraged to participate.

To access the survey, visit https://www.townofcary.org/projects-initiatives/project-updates/community-projects/community-center-projects/community-center-survey. Follow the prompts to complete the survey and submit your response.

It is crucial for Cary residents to take advantage of this opportunity to share their thoughts and ideas about the new community centers. Their input will help shape the direction of these projects and make Cary an even better place to live and work.

In addition to the new community centers, the Town of Cary also continues to offer new spaces for residents to experience and enjoy. One exciting development is the new downtown park that is set to open in the summer of 2023. The park will feature a range of amenities, including a bar, trails, a dog park, game courts, and more. For more information about the new downtown park, visit https://downtowncarypark.com/.

