Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in Cary

Photo by James Tuliano

Looking for something new and unique for dinner? Seol Grille, an all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ restaurant where you cook the food yourself at the table, might be your new favorite destination.

Located at 2310 Walnut Street near the Crossroads shopping plaza, Seol Grille offers a unique and interactive dining experience that is not to be missed.

At Seol Grille, you'll have the opportunity to try a wide variety of traditional Korean dishes, including marinated meats, fresh vegetables, and flavorful sauces. All of the ingredients are brought to your table and you can cook them to your desired level of doneness on the tabletop grills provided.

Since it is all-you-can-eat, don’t be afraid to try something new! The thinly-sliced pork belly is a personal favorite.

Cooking the food at the table is not only a traditional Korean experience, but it is also a very uniquely social way to have a meal. It adds an activity to a routine that is usually always the same (eating food), which makes it a much more engaging experience.

In addition to the delicious food, Seol Grille also offers a full bar with a variety of Korean and domestic beers, as well as soju, a popular Korean spirit. The atmosphere is lively and energetic, making it a great spot for a night out with friends or a date.

If you're a Korean BBQ fan or want to try something new, be sure to check out Seol Grille. They're open from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM Sunday - Thursday, 12:00 PM to 11:00 PM Friday and Saturday, and closed on Tuesday.

You can visit their website here. If you plan on visiting, it is recommended that you make reservations using their site, as wait times (especially on weekends) can be long.