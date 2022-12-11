Staying Safe While Walking in the Dark: Tips for Cary, NC Residents

Photo by Wendelin Jacober/Pexels

Walking outside at night can be a daunting experience, especially in Cary, NC, where the streets may not always be well-lit (looking at you, Tryon). As we enter the winter months and the amount of daylight decreases, it is important to take some simple precautions while going on your daily walk. Here are some tips for staying safe when walking in the dark in Cary:

Be visible: Wear reflective clothing or carry a flashlight so that you are easily seen by drivers, bicyclists, and other pedestrians. This will reduce the risk of being hit by a vehicle and also allow you to spot any potential animals easier. Stay alert: Pay attention to your surroundings at all times, and avoid wearing headphones or engaging in activities that distract you from your surroundings. Be prepared to change course or take evasive action if necessary. Use well-lit and well-traveled routes: Whenever possible, choose routes that are well-lit and well-traveled, especially if you are walking alone in Cary. This will increase your visibility and will also reduce the likelihood of encountering any potential problems. Don’t hesitate to seek help: Cary is a very safe area, and your likelihood of becoming a victim of a crime is low, but if you feel unsafe or threatened, don’t hesitate to call the police or ask for help.

By following these simple tips, you can increase your safety and peace of mind while walking in the dark in Cary. Remember, your safety is your responsibility, so take the necessary precautions to protect yourself and others.