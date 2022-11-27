Newly Local Cary Crafter Uses Laser Cutting to Create Jewelry and Other Products

For seven years, Diana Abreu lived in California and owned a custom cabinet shop with her brother. Today, she is constantly seen setting up shop at different pop-ups around the Triangle area to sell homemade jewelry.

Photo by Diana Abreu

While working at the custom cabinet shop, Abreu began experimenting with laser cutting, utilizing scraps left over from projects. Having majored in Fashion Design, Abreu knew that she wanted to express herself by creating things, but was still determining exactly what that would look like. It wasn't until she designed 15 earrings, took them to a market, and nearly sold out in one day she realized that she may have stumbled onto something.

Utilizing the confidence that she gained from her first sales, she invested in a large laser cutter and took her passion more seriously. She did a piece for the San Francisco International Airport duty-free shop and is reminded of her success every time she walks by it. She then moved to Cary, North Carolina, due to needing a change and because her partner lives in the area, and she then decided to pursue her business full-time.

SDM (Sh*t Diana Makes) officially began in March 2019 when she sold her first earrings in California. Because Abreu rarely sticks to just one thing, the name is purposefully ambiguous as she grows and designs new and unique products.

A few pairs of Halloween-themed earrings Photo by Diana Abreu

"Being a laser cutter is perfect! It allows me the freedom to make whatever my mind can come up with. It’s allowed me to find my passion through creative expression."

While she sells some of her products online, Abreu has been getting her name out by selling at numerous pop-up shops around the Triangle.

"My very first pop-up was in Cary! Fortnight Brewery. It was such a great experience. I was able to connect with people on the fact that I recently moved here," Abreu explains. "I have been doing pop-ups all over. Durham, Raleigh, Garner, Clayton, Pittsboro. Cary was still definitely my favorite!"

One of the custom pieces that SDM produced. Photo by Diana Abreu

You can catch Diana at her next pop-up shop at Fortnight Brewery on December 3rd from 12:00 - 5:00 PM.