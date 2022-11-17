The Many Grocery Chains of Cary, NC

One of the essential things to note about your town is what grocery stores are available for you to shop in. Most towns might have a couple of chains, but Cary has many options, ranging from broad to niche markets. Here's a list of 9 different grocery stores you can find in Cary.

1. Publix

Located at 3480 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary, NC 27518, this Florida-based grocery chain is famous for its many deli sandwiches and BOGO offers. Prices at Publix tend to be a bit higher than other chains, but weekly deals can allow shoppers to score some quality groceries on a budget.

2. Trader Joe's

Located at 1393 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary, NC 27511, Trader Joe's is known for their many private label products, excellent customer service, and affordable prices. This location is a typical size for a Trader Joe's store, which is not very large, but you'll be surprised by how many products they fit in such a small space.

3. Lowes Foods

Locations: 6430 Tryon Rd, Cary, NC 27513, 930 High House Rd, Cary, NC 27513, 687 Mills Park Dr, Cary, NC 27519

Lowes Foods is a North Carolina-based chain that features a wide selection of groceries, but many locations also offer different grab-and-go restaurants, a bar, and different community events. Lowes is a different type of grocery store experience and one of the best that the entire state has to offer. Similar to Publix, the prices are not the cheapest, but the weekly deals can save you lots of money as long as you have a free membership card.

4. Whole Foods

Located at 102B New Waverly Pl, Cary, NC 27518 (inside of the Waverly Place shopping center), Amazon's Whole Foods is a good-sized store with lots of unique, organic options to pick from. Expect to pay a premium here, but the multiple hot food bars and a smoothie booth make Whole Foods an exciting visit.

5. Harris Teeter

Locations: 1151 Tryon Village Dr, Cary, NC 27518, 2080 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary, NC 27518, 885 Walnut St, Cary, NC 27511, 3430 Ten-Ten Rd, Cary, NC 27518, 1273 NW Maynard Rd, Cary, NC 27513, 270 Grande Heights Dr, Cary, NC 27513

There are a LOT of Harris Teeters in Cary. No matter where you live, chances are that you are close to one of them. Harris Teeter was created in Charlotte, NC, and is now located in seven states. You can expect a broad range of traditional grocery store options at these locations.

6. The Fresh Market

Located at 3655 SW Cary Pkwy, Cary, NC 27513, The Fresh Market was created in North Carolina in 1982 and has since opened up locations all over the US. This European-inspired chain will cost you a pretty penny, but its fresh produce section is unmatched.

7. Food Lion

Locations: 980 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary, NC 27511, 2458 SW Cary Pkwy, Cary, NC 27513, 900 NE Maynard Rd, Cary, NC 27513

Food Lion is a large grocery chain with everything you'd expect from a typical grocery store. There are no fancy offerings here to distract you, which could be a good thing for your wallet - though it is not a very exciting experience.

8. H Mart

Located at 1961 High House Rd, Cary, NC 27519, this Korean grocery chain is located all over the US, but this is the only location in North Carolina. Traditional Korean grocery items can be found here.

9. Aldi

Locations: 1315 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary, NC 27511, 2303 NW Maynard Rd, Cary, NC 27513

Aldi is a low-cost grocery chain that is famous for the ways they keep its costs down. Shoppers must 'rent' grocery carts with a quarter which they will only get back if they return the cart to the store and do not leave it in the parking lot for a worker to retrieve. Items are typically privately labeled and are inexpensive. Aldi isn't the most exciting grocery store, but it is undoubtedly one of the least expensive options.

There are several smaller niche grocery stores as well, not mentioned in this article. If you're living in Cary, you're going to have many options to choose from.