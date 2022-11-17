Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After Thanksgiving

On Friday, November 25th (the day after Thanksgiving), you can prepare for the holiday season by picking out your Christmas tree at Phillips Farm from 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM.

Located at 6720 Good Hope Church Road, Cary, NC, Phillips Farm will be holding numerous Christmas events for the upcoming season. In addition to picking your Christmas tree (from small table centerpieces to impressive giant trees), Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will be there from 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM on Friday and 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Saturday for pictures inside a Christmas sleigh.

Wagon rides will also be offered, with coffee and hot cocoa being sold on-site to bring with you to keep you warm. You also have the option of purchasing a S'mores kit to use at one of the firepits around the farm.

From 12/1 - 12/7, on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (exact times have not been announced yet), you can join a Wine and Wreath class for $60. Each class will come with two glasses of wine and a 16" wreath.

If you are closer to Raleigh, Phillips Farm will have a Christmas tree lot at 2401 N. New Hope Rd., Raleigh, NC as well.

After the initial opening day on November 25th, the hours will be Monday - Thursday 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM, Friday 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM, Saturday 8:00 AM (9:00 AM for the Raleigh location) - 9:00 PM, and Sunday 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM.

You can learn more and view updated information by visiting their website here.