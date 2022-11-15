Two Separate Christmas Tree Lightings, Two Different Markets, and More! Here's What's Happening in Cary This Weekend

As the days get shorter, the air gets colder, and the sound of Mariah Carey's voice fills up each department store, it is no surprise that the holidays are just around the corner. Cary has many activities this time of year, and the events are beginning to kick off this weekend. Many events are annual traditions for the town of Cary, but some are brand new. Here are some things you can do this weekend to get into the holiday spirit.

Event: Light The Square

Where: Fenton (21 Fenton Main Street, Cary, NC 27511)

When: Beginning at 5:00 PM on Saturday, November 19th.

What: This is a start of a brand new tradition for Cary. The new mixed-use development Fenton will be running a "Light the Square" event, which will feature an ice skating performance, a laser light show, music, crafts, an appearance from Santa himself, the lighting of the 40ft Christmas tree, and more!

Event: Waverly Place 2022 Tree Lighting Event

Where: Waverly Place (302 Colonades Way, Cary, NC 27518 )

When: Friday, November 18th from 5:30 PM - 9:00 PM

What: Happening a day before Fenton's Light the Square, the Waverly Place shopping plaza will be hosting an event that also includes the lighting of a giant Christmas tree and a visit from Santa. Cary's Mayor Harold Weinbrecht will provide a speech to kick off the event, and numerous costumed characters, dance performers, a live band (The Embers), free hot cocoa, and more will be at Waverly!

Charity Read and Feed, an organization that helps improve literacy skills in underserved elementary schools and provides meals for those communities, will be benefiting from the event. Bring new or used books (in good condition) with you to donate to Read and Feed, as they will have a donation site in the center of Waverly.

Event: Holiday Senior Arts and Crafts Fair

Where: Cary Senior Center (120 Maury O'Dell Place, Cary, NC 27513)

When: Saturday, November 19th from 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

What: Shop local this holiday season with unique gifts made by Cary locals aged 50+. Spend some time walking around the Cary Senior Center (which is located in Bond Park) and find some presents you can't find anywhere else.

Event: NC Chinese Lantern Festival

Where: Koka Booth Amphitheatre (8003 Regency Parkway, Cary, North Carolina 27518)

When: Friday, November 18th - Sunday, January 8th (various times)

What: For the 7th year in a row, the Chinese Lantern Festival at the Koka Booth Amphitheatre will return for the season. Witness the incredible lights, gigantic lanterns, and more! You can read more about this event here.

Event: Cary Night Market

Where: Old Library Site (310 S. Academy Street, Cary, North Carolina 27511)

When: Friday, November 18th from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM

What: Once a month, the Cary Night Market returns downtown with music, food, drinks, and many vendors to purchase local goods. Get a head start on your holiday shopping, or just enjoy the music and drinks.