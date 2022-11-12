5 Local Coffee Shops in Cary You Need to Visit

Few things bring the human race closer together than coffee. While there are over 15 Starbucks locations within Cary, NC, local coffee shops are still thriving in the town. Whether you are looking for a place to get work done, catch up with a friend, or grab a quality cup of coffee and continue your day, here are five local joints in Cary that will satisfy your caffeine needs (in no particular order).

1. Java Jive Coffee & Tea

Location: 2425 Kildaire Farm Rd Suite 403, Cary, NC 27518

Java Jive is located in the J&F Gemelli - Lochmere Pavilion plaza just south of Waverly Place. Inside, you will find a cute little cafe with comfortable indoor seating options and outdoor bistro table sets. Java Jive is constantly changing its menu and trying new things. While you'll find plenty of the traditional coffee/espresso options, such as lattes and cappuccinos, Java Jive offers more adventurous selections as well, such as an espresso milkshake and various boba teas.

Hours: Java Jive is open 7:30 AM - 6:00 PM on weekdays, 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM Saturdays, and 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM Sundays.

2. Coffee & Crepes

Location: 315 Crossroads Blvd, Cary, NC 27518

Feeling hungry? Coffee & Crepes has excellent coffee, but where they really shine is in the food department. Their specialty is - you guessed it - crepes. And they are incredible.

You can choose between sweet and savory crepes, and you really can't go wrong with whatever one you pick. If you are looking for a savory option, you will be pleasantly surprised with how tasty the raspberry chicken crepe is. Even if you think the idea of a raspberry chicken crepe is repulsive, keep an open mind and prepare to admit your misconceptions.

Hours: Coffee & Crepes is open weekdays 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM and Saturday/Sunday 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM.

3. BREW Coffee Bar

Location: 122 E Chatham St, Cary, NC 27511

Right next to the Cary Theater, this downtown coffee shop has a fair amount of indoor/outdoor seating, but the location makes it a great spot to pop in and grab something while walking around town. It will, unfortunately, make it difficult to admire BREW's impressive latte art through a to-go cup, so if you can carve a few minutes out of your day to sit down and enjoy a mug, you won't be disappointed.

In addition to the standard coffee options, BREW also serves beer and wine. You can also grab a quick and decent sandwich during your visit if you get hungry.

Hours: BREW is open weekdays 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM and 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM on the weekends.

4. Esteamed Coffee

Location: 114 S Academy St, Cary, NC 27511

Esteamed Coffee is a non-profit coffee shop with a meaningful mission: to help lower the over 70% unemployment rate for adults with disabilities. It's a good-sized spot in the heart of downtown, with plenty of indoor seating. The employees are absolutely delightful, and they make a fantastic cup of joe. If you're looking for a spot to get some work done or socialize with a friend, this is the place to do it. The ample amount of seating makes it so you can always find a spot, and the location makes it easy to go explore the rest of the town once you are ready to leave.

Hours: Esteamed Coffee is open 7:30 - 3:00 PM Tuesday - Saturday and is closed Sunday/Monday.

5. LA Farm Bakery

Location: 4248 NW Cary Pkwy, Cary, NC 27513

LA Farm really needs no introduction. There are technically four locations: one in the RDU airport, one inside a Whole Foods, a bakery downtown, and the cafe location mentioned here. The one located downtown sells coffee but is primarily a bakery with no indoor seating, and the others are located inside separate locations, so the one on Cary Parkway is the one you want to go to if you want that coffee shop experience.

The cafe is unbelievably cozy inside, with stone walls and plenty of seating. LA Farm has decent coffee, but their baked goods unsurprisingly dominate the attention of customers. Make sure you try their famous white chocolate baguette.

Hours: The cafe discussed is open Monday - Saturday 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM, and Sunday 7:00 AM - 4:00 PM.