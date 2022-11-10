A Ceremony Honoring Veterans Will be Hosted at Veterans Freedom Park On Friday, November 11th

From Eastman's Afghanistan Deployment Marjorie K. Eastman's official Facebook page

This Friday, a ceremony featuring a speech from 10-year U.S. Army Veteran (and Cary resident) Marjorie K. Eastman will begin at 11:00 AM at Veterans Freedom Park

The ceremony, which will feature numerous speakers, music, and a dedication to a new Blue Star Memorial Garden, is one of the ways the Town of Cary is observing Veterans Day. Cary is also participating in Operation Green Light, a national initiative designed to raise awareness of challenges that Veterans face, by lighting the front of the Cary Arts Center green every night from November 7th - November 11th.

Eastman served ten years, enlisting after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. Eastman is also an author, having written The Frontline Generation: How We Served Post 9/11, which was published a few years ago. The book won the 2017 National Independent Publisher Book Award Winner (IPPY) and is praised among the military community.

Eastman was awarded the Ten Outstanding Young Americans Award (TOYA) in 2019. Previous recipients of this award include the likes of John F. Kennedy and Elvis Presley. Eastman ran for election to the U.S. Senate in 2022 to represent North Carolina, but lost the Republican primary to Ted Budd.

Veterans Freedom Park is located at 1517 N Harrison Ave, Cary, NC 27513. You can park across the street at Cary Academy for free. A shuttle will go back and forth from Cary Academy to Veterans Freedom Park for everyone that would like to use it. Masks are mandatory while riding the shuttle.

You can read more about the event on Cary's official website here.