Park Feature: Ed Yerha Park

Ed Yerha Park (formerly White Oak Park, recently renamed to honor previous Cary Council Member Ed Yerha) features three outdoor pickleball courts, a basketball court, a large open field, and a playground. The park is also connected to the White Oak Creek Greenway. While it is certainly not the largest park in Cary, the amenities and easy access to the White Oak Creek Greenway make it a popular destination for families.

Located at 1216 Jenks Carpenter Rd, Cary, NC 27519, parking is available on-site, but as it is located on the White Oak Creek Greenway, there are several ways to access the park. The Greenway stretches from Fred G. Bond Park all the way to the American Tobacco Trail, with Ed Yerha Park being located closer to Bond. This makes Ed Yerha Park a great pitstop if you are planning on taking a more extensive hike through the greenway system.

The open field is located next to a covered shelter with tables and restrooms.

The large open field makes this park perfect for yard games or picnics. The covered shelter allows for some shade when things get too hot. The shelter also contains a restroom.

Next to the field is a small playground for kiddos with plenty of benches for parents to watch them. There are two separate structures, each hosting slides, monkey bars, and everything else you'd come to expect from a standard playground (except swings).

The pickleball courts

Ed Yerha Park also hosts three pickleball courts. The courts are full-sized and feel great to play on. There are no lights, however, so games must be held during the daytime (the park also closes as sunset).

If you want to wander outside the park, the White Oak Creek Greenway offers over 7 miles of paved trails. From Ed Yerha Park, you can either head toward Bond Park (which will likely take you about an hour, as it is a 3-mile journey), or toward the American Tobacco Trail (which is about 5 miles away). There are plenty of maps and signs along the Greenway to let you know which direction you are going.

Ed Yerha Park is open from sunrise to sunset. You can learn more by visiting their official page here.