Park Feature: Apex Community Park

James Tuliano

Located about 30 seconds from the town limits of Cary, Apex Community Park offers a beautiful scenic walk around a 50-acre lake.

There are two parking lots on both sides of the park that you can choose from depending on what activities you want to do. The first is at 1808 Lake Pine Dr, Cary, NC 27511. This space offers ample parking and direct access to the 2-mile lake trail. This is the way to go if you're planning on doing just the hike.

The second is located at 2200 Laura Duncan Rd, Cary, NC 27511, giving you direct access to a playground, volleyball courts, tennis courts, basketball courts, and a soccer field. This is the better option if you or your children are planning on utilizing the different amenities of the park, as it is about a mile to get to this section from the other parking lot by foot.

The 2-mile path around the lake is the main attraction for most visitors. The trail is paved, mostly flat (though it does have a handful of inclines), and will take an average person about 40 minutes to walk - if you aren't taking frequent stops to admire the beauty of the lake. Benches are scattered throughout the trail overlooking the lake if you need to take a break or want to do some soul-searching.

A bench, located on the lake trail. James Tuliano

Right now is the perfect time to visit this park. Gone is the oppressive heat from the summer, and the foliage is blooming around the lake.

Part of the lake trail James Tuliano

Fishing is allowed on the lake, but you must obtain a fishing license from the town of Apex. The fishing license is free if you live in Apex, but those coming from Cary or elsewhere out of town will have to pay. The cost is $25 for ages 13-54, $6 for ages 55+, and $10 for 12 and under. You can also purchase a one-day pass for $5 if you're not planning on making it a habit. You can learn how to apply on Apex's official website here.

Apex Community Park is open from 6:30 AM - 10:00 PM. You can visit their official website here.