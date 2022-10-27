Fenton, Cary's Mixed-Use Development, Is To Open an Ice Skating Rink Next Week

Shops, restaurants, a movie theater, luxury apartments, and more can all be found in one mixed-use development in Cary, NC. On June 4th, 2022, Fenton held their grand opening to the public. While more businesses are planned to open soon, there is already plenty to do in the development.

Starting next week, Fenton will be opening a different kind of attraction than they already have: Ice skating!

From November 5th - January 16th, Fenton will be operating a full-sized ice skating rink in the middle of its development (next to Paragon Theaters). It will be installed by IceRinkEvents, a company that has installed ice skating rinks all over the world.

Here are all of the important details:

Hours:

Monday - Thursday: 3:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Friday: 3:30 PM - 10:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Sunday: 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM

See special holiday hours on their website here. Fenton is located at 855 Cary Towne Blvd, Cary, NC.

You can reserve tickets ahead of time or buy them on the spot. You may have to wait until your skate size is available in either case.

Tickets are $16. Season passes are $100.

Parking in Fenton is completely free.

You can visit their official page, book tickets, and review a decently sized FAQ list at https://fentonnc.com/event/ice-skating/.

In addition to the ice skating rink, eight restaurants are open for business in Fenton (including the delicious Honeysuckle Gelato), 14 retail stores, and Paragon Theaters. It is easily possible to spend an entire afternoon in Fenton once you are finished skating, with more shops and eats opening throughout the year.