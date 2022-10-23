Cary, NC

Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30th

James Tuliano

Phillips Farms, located at 6701 Good Hope Church Rd, Cary, NC, is a must-see Cary attraction to visit during the fall.

Phillips Farms has been serving the town of Cary and the greater central North Carolina area for the past 100 years. Its longstanding status within the community has made it a household name, and along with producing hay, straw, corn, and strawberry crops, they also host various events throughout the year. In the spring and summer, they host a Farmer's Market. In the winter, they sell Christmas trees. Now, in the fall, they host all sorts of activities that everybody can enjoy.

Upon initially entering Phillips Farms, you will walk into their Fall Market, which has many pumpkins to buy. Wagons are available to help you get them back into your car if you are buying several. They come in all sorts of sizes, and whether you are looking for a small dining room centerpiece or the perfect giant porch jack-o-lantern, they got you covered. Coffee and other general merchandise are also available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yp4sU_0ijKfGa300
Some of the pumpkins available in the Fall MarketJames Tuliano

If you have children, you will find an entire day's worth of activities at the Fun Park. Hayrides, lawn games, giant slides, tractor pulls, a petting zoo, and swings are just the beginning.

There are many free games to be played throughout the Fun Park. One section includes various unmanned skill-based carnival games, such as throwing a football into small targets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qpUIm_0ijKfGa300
James Tuliano

For adults, wine and beer vendors are available so that you can grab a quick drink. You can also pick and buy your own sunflowers straight from the farm. Many are in full bloom and look absolutely stunning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kbymg_0ijKfGa300
The sunflower fieldJames Tuliano

The Fun Park is open Friday 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Saturday 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM, and Sunday 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM. It costs $15 (cash, $17 if using a card) for general admission.

At night time, things get a bit less family-friendly and much scarier. For $25 (or $27 if using a card), you can enter the haunted farm, which includes 2 haunted houses complete with live actors and light machines, and access to the Rebellion Trail, which is a scary walk through the cornfield.

The haunted attractions are for ages 12 and up, with parental discretion advised. Things can get quite scary, so it is not recommended for people with heart conditions, prone to seizures from flashing lights, or those who are pregnant. This event only runs Fridays and Saturdays, from 8:00 PM - 11:30 PM.

You can learn more about Phillips Farm by visiting their official website here.

