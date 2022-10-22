COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Is Now Available for Children Aged 5-11 in Wake County

Children aged 5-11 are now eligible for the COVID-19 booster shot in Wake county, with parents being able to register them as soon as today.

The eligibility for the young age group follows an updated CDC recommendation from May, explaining that children between that age bracket should receive a single booster 5 months after completing their initial doses.

Those looking to schedule their children to obtain their booster should visit the official Wake county website and click the "Make an Appointment" button to begin the process. Alternatively, on the same website, a list of dozens of walk-in clinics administering the vaccine is shown with hours and addresses.

Only children who have received the Pfizer vaccine are eligible for the booster. Those who initially received the Moderna vaccine and are between the ages of 5-11 will have to wait for updated CDC guidelines, as no booster is available for them yet.

Everybody 6 months and older can register for their initial COVID-19 vaccine if they haven't had one. Wake county is offering Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Novafax free of charge. Those 18 and older can also opt for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. No ID or insurance is required to obtain the vaccine.

The county is also offering transportation for those who need it. You can call (919) 212-7005 for rideshare (with wheelchair assistance available) or call (844) 771-RIDE for the United Way vaccine program, according to Wake county's website. An in-depth FAQ is also available that answers a wide range of questions.