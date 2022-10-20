It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in Cary

Along the Swift Creek Greenway James Tuliano

While it has officially been Autumn since September 23rd, Cary has been experiencing summer-like weather for the past few weeks. However, starting this week, we are experiencing lows in the mid-30s and highs in the 50s and low-60s.

With the cooler weather finally upon us, it feels right to grab your boots and jacket and head out into the 80 miles of Greenway paths in Cary!

Black Creek Greenway off of North Cary Park James Tuliano

While plenty of crunchy fallen leaves and some colors are beginning to pop on top of the trees, we aren't at peak foliage yet.

According to Andrew Moore of NC State University , we expect foliage to peak between now and October 28th. While it can be challenging to predict, Moore explains that warm weather and tropical storms can delay the onset of the leaves turning, both of which Cary has experienced in the past few weeks.

When the colors start popping within the next two weeks, here are two places you should consider visiting to experience the foliage fully within Cary:

Hemlock Bluffs is a nature preserve located at 2616 Kildaire Farm Rd. Cary, NC . It is open 365 days a year, from 9:00 AM – Sunset.

Entrance to one of the trails at Hemlock Bluffs James Tuliano

There are about 3 miles of paths, with plenty of trees to see. Even when the leaves are green, it is a beautiful and peaceful place, but the color will make for a memorable experience.

2. Lake Crabtree Country Park

Lake Crabtree Country Park is located at 1400 Aviation Parkway, Morrisville, NC 27570. Lake Crabtree flows between Morrisville, Cary, and Raleigh, and the lake will offer beautiful reflections of the foilage around the body of water.

Along the Crabtree Creek Greenway James Tuliano

You can easily spend the whole day at Lake Crabtree Country Park and the surrounding greenways. If you're up for a big hike, you can go around the 6-mile lake loop and fully experience the colors.

No matter where you choose to go, the plentiful trees of Cary will be waiting for you.