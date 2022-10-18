Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22nd

On Saturday, October 22nd, soul blues band Southern Avenue will be performing at the Old Library Site ( 310 S. Academy St. Cary, NC 27511 ) in downtown Cary at 7:00 PM.

In addition to the live music, multiple food trucks will be stationed to feed concert-goers, as well as vendors serving beer & wine, including Cary’s Bond Brothers Beer Company and Chatham Street Wine Market.

Outside food and drink are allowed at this event, but bringing your own alcohol is prohibited.

In 2020, Southern Avenue was nominated for best contemporary blues album at the 62nd annual GRAMMY award show. The Memphis-based band has released 3 albums since 2017, with the most recent “Be The Love You Want” released in 2021. Three of their tracks on Spotify have nearly 3 million listens , and they have over 100k monthly listeners just on that platform alone. They are releasing a new single called "THAT'S ALL" on 11/11.

The concert will be completely free and no tickets are required. The official Town of Cary website suggests that those looking to attend should park at the Cary Arts Center , the Downtown Cary Park Deck , or along S. Academy Street (if you get there early enough).

You can expect temperatures in the low 60s and high 50s, so make sure you bring clothes to keep you warm during the event! The town will be providing free lawn chairs for those attending, but only a limited number of chairs will be available. It is recommended that you bring your own chair if you attend to stay for the whole concert.