Greenway Bike & Wine Event is Taking Place October 30th

Do you like biking? How about wine? The town of Cary is running an event that allows you to enjoy both of these things (though not at the same time!) on Sunday, October 30th from 1:30 PM - 4:30 PM.

Trail at Bond Park James Tuliano

Fred G. Bond Metro Park connects to many miles of greenways that run throughout Cary, and is a popular destination to walk, run, bike, and kayak. There is a playground, amphitheater, boat rentals, and multiple trails at Bond Park, making it one of Cary's most famous destinations.

The Greenway Bike & Wine event costs $40 to sign-up, and brings you on a guided 10-mile ride starting from Bond Park and into the White Oak Greenway. After the ride is complete, you will arrive back at Bond Park and enjoy wine and charcuterie.

During the ride, you can expect to learn more about the Cary greenway system as well as the conservation/ecological efforts happening along White Oak Creek. As of the time of this writing, there are 27 spots available to join the event and it is available for both residents and non-residents.

Does going on a 10-mile bike ride and then relaxing with some wine by the lake sound like your ideal Sunday? You can claim your spot by visiting the MyCary website by clicking here.

You will have to register an account if you don't already have one. MyCary allows you to browse and enroll in many different events and programs throughout Cary, and is a good place to check if you are looking for something to do!