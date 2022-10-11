TikTok videos trick users into believing they can get rich by virtually stripping

James Tuliano

Screenshot of one of the fraudulent claims made by the userHolyNFT/TikTok

Note: For full-transparency, links to the accounts mentioned throughout the article are included so that you can view the content for yourself. Interacting with these users could put yourself at risk for being scammed.

A series of videos uploaded by a user named @HolyNFT claims that they have made millions of dollars by pretending to be a girl in the Metaverse and stripping.

The videos, which show stolen clips of piles of cash, luxury cars, and a VRChat character dancing, have millions of views and countless comments of individuals interested in this unique business idea. The creator of the videos tell users to click the link in their bio to learn how to do this.

Hopeful Metaverse strippers that follow the link will be greeted to a Discord page, where they will be directed to purchase NFTs instead of stripping. The claims that riches were made through stripping in the Metaverse are completely false.

The Daily Dot reports that one of the moderators in the Discord server claimed that the "stripping TikTok was satire," but the numerous videos on the TikTok account suggests that this viral marketing stunt was not satire but instead was purposely designed to trick users into learning more about their unrelated product.

Screenshot of the TikTok Account showing how many views each of their Metaverse stripping videos haveHolyNFT/TikTok

The videos have reached countless amounts of people, showing that this deceptive marketing campaign was successful. While it is unknown how many users were actually duped into purchasing the NFT, odds are that some victims were had.

Many other videos can be found on TikTok advertising similar content. One user, named @metav_dancer, downloaded and posted the exact videos that HolyNFT posted, but instead says to DM them for more information instead of joining a Discord server. Another user also makes the same claim, but their link in their bio leads to the same Discord server as HolyNFT.

While people do strip in the Metaverse, they do not make nearly as much money as these deceptive advertisements claim. Be very cautious about claims that you can make endless amounts of money without first doing the research.

# scams# metaverse# business# tiktok

James Tuliano is an independent journalist from Cary, North Carolina. Tuliano is interested in covering the community, business, scams, and current events.

