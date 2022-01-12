Receive an Email Blackmailing You for Bitcoin? It’s a Scam.

Please note: the email that I will be showing in this article talks about some adult content. If that isn’t your thing, you may want to read something else.

I received an email (which, after a quick Google search, many other people have received as well) that made some pretty damning claims.

The subject line immediately grabbed my attention: “You have an outstanding payment.”

Very few emails get through my spam filter, so I decided to investigate further.

After all, what if I did miss a payment on something? It has been such a crazy year; it’s possible that I overlooked something. Was it from my credit card company? My student loan account?

Oh, that’s weird… it says that I was the one that sent the email.

I’ve never received an email from my own account before. I may as well open it and see what’s going on.

"Hello there!

Unfortunately, there are some bad news for you.

Around several months ago I have obtained access to your devices that you were using to browse internet.

Subsequently, I have proceeded with tracking down internet activities of yours.

Below, is the sequence of past events:

In the past, I have bought access from hackers to numerous email accounts (today, that is a very straightforward task that can be done online).

Clearly, I have effortlessly logged in to email account of yours ([my email address]).

A week after that, I have managed to install Trojan virus to Operating Systems of all your devices that are used for email access.

Actually, that was quite simple (because you were clicking the links in inbox emails).

All smart things are quite straightforward. (>_<)"

Now, I am tech-savvy enough to know that it is easy to spoof an email address. Gmail also politely put a big red warning bar above the message, saying that it could not verify that this email actually was sent from the account it was claiming to be sent from (which was my account).

But still — this email is unique and scary enough to certainly trick a few people. Let’s keep reading.

"The software of mine allows me to access to all controllers in your devices, such as video camera, microphone and keyboard.

I have managed to download all your personal data, as well as web browsing history and photos to my servers.

I can access all messengers of yours, as well as emails, social networks, contacts list and even chat history.

My virus unceasingly refreshes its signatures (since it is driver-based), and hereby stays invisible for your antivirus.

So, by now you should already understand the reason why I remained unnoticed until this very moment…

While collecting your information, I have found out that you are also a huge fan of websites for adults.

You truly enjoy checking out porn websites and watching dirty videos, while having a lot of kinky fun.

I have recorded several kinky scenes of yours and montaged some videos, where you reach orgasms while passionately masturbating."

According to this email, I have a virus that is allegedly impossible to notice (as it “refreshes its signatures since it is driver-based”), have watched porn on my computer, and also “passionately” masturbated to said porn while this hacker was watching.

If you have done these things, and even if you are somewhat tech-savvy, you may be getting a little scared at this point. If you know a bit more about computers, you will know that this type of “driver-based” virus is nonsense, and it is very unlikely for a computer virus to take pictures of you via your webcam and then upload it to another server. For an average user, however, this could seem very real.

Let’s continue, shall we?

"If you still doubt my serious intentions, it only takes couple mouse clicks to share your videos with your friends, relatives and even colleagues.

It is also not a problem for me to allow those vids for access of public as well.

I truly believe, you would not want this to occur, understanding how special are the videos you love watching, (you are clearly aware of that) all that stuff can result in a real disaster for you.

Let’s resolve it like this:

All you need is $1750 USD transfer to my account (bitcoin equivalent based on exchange rate during your transfer), and after the transaction is successful, I will proceed to delete all that kinky stuff without delay.

Afterwards, we can pretend that we have never met before. In addition, I assure you that all the harmful software will be deleted from all your devices. Be sure, I keep my promises.

That is quite a fair deal with a low price, bearing in mind that I have spent a lot of effort to go through your profile and traffic for a long period.

If you are unaware how to buy and send bitcoins — it can be easily fixed by searching all related information online.

Below is bitcoin wallet of mine: [edited out the bitcoin address]

You are given not more than 48 hours after you have opened this email (2 days to be precise)."

$1750 seems like a low price to pay for not having your life ruined. The scammer gives a deadline (a very short one at that — just enough time for you to research and set up an account to purchase bitcoin for the scammer), a direct threat, and the way to pay them anonymously.

If you received this email, do not worry. It is a scam. You do not have a virus, they do not have any secret pictures of you, and nothing is going to happen. Delete the email and move on.

If you’ve already sent the money, forget about it and move on. You can’t get that money back, and there is no way for you to find out who the scammer is.

This is an extremely common scam , and unfortunately, the scammer only needs a few victims to make it worth their while. Typically, these scammers are based in foreign countries that suffer from a poor economy , so the money goes much further there than it would in the United States.

As long as people keep falling for these types of scams, the scammers will be there to meet the demand.