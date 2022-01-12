Orlando, FL

TRON ride construction at Disney World is seeing some progress

James Tuliano

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OiMaH_0dk3y90200
01/09/2022James Tuliano

The Tron Lightcycle Power Run rollercoaster, which features high speeds and various visual effects, is seeing signs of construction progress in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World.

The roller coaster has been a staple in Shanghai Disney Resort, and the Disney World inclusion of the attraction will mark the first time that the ride will be accessible for western audiences. The ride is mostly indoors but also features an outdoor grid designed to mirror the effects of the film series.

The attraction was set to open in late 2021 but has been delayed to sometime in 2022. This delay may partially be due to the fact that Disney World closed for months in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The attraction, which is located in Tomorrowland inside Magic Kingdom, can be partially seen on the People Mover attraction. Construction vehicles, equipment, and boxes surround the area which will eventually contain the Tron Lightcycle Power Run ride. While the area can be seen vividly from the People Mover ride, big walls surround the construction area making it impossible to see while on foot.

The ride was initially announced in 2017 for Walt Disney World, meaning fans will have had to wait 5 years before experiencing the attraction. In the Shanghai Disney Resort, the attraction opened in 2016 and is still operating to this day.

While no set completion date has been officially established, it does appear that progress is well underway and that the attraction will be open at some point in 2022 as planned.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# disney# walt disney world# tron

Comments / 0

Published by

James Tuliano is an independent journalist from Saint Petersburg, Florida. Tuliano is interested in business, marketing, scams, and current events.

Tampa, FL
1330 followers

More from James Tuliano

Receive an Email Blackmailing You for Bitcoin? It’s a Scam.

Please note: the email that I will be showing in this article talks about some adult content. If that isn’t your thing, you may want to read something else. I received an email (which, after a quick Google search, many other people have received as well) that made some pretty damning claims.

Read full story
University, FL

Tufts University creates a computer model that explains how the spread of misinformation works

Tufts University, the Massachusetts private research college, created a computer model that shows exactly how misinformation spreads. The researchers state that our pre-existing beliefs heavily influence whether or not we will accept new information, regardless of its accuracy. The model shows how ideas are spread throughout different networks and explains why certain people are more accepting of incorrect information.

Read full story
3 comments

Long-form marketing is the key to organic growth

The hardest part about growing a business is just that: growing. It’s costly, a gamble, and unfortunately, necessary for nearly all types of businesses. Marketing is completely unavoidable and is not as easy as putting an ad in the newspaper. Not to mention, customers are fatigued by advertisements. They see so many every day and don’t give them a second thought; why should they give yours the time of day?

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Weedon Island offers a peaceful retreat for St. Petersburg residents

While there are plenty of bars, restaurants, and shopping centers in the St. Petersburg area, there are also nice quiet places to escape to. Weedon Island Preserve offers multiple trail loops for visitors to explore and is open year-round.

Read full story
1 comments

Employment scams increasing on popular job board websites

If you are looking for a job right now, chances are you have encountered (or perhaps even applied) to a fake job listing. They are increasing in volume on popular job board websites (like Indeed) and it can be difficult to determine what is real and what is fake.

Read full story
9 comments
Saint Petersburg, FL

A year and a half later, business is booming at the new St. Pete Pier

Saint Petersburg residents have been enjoying their new pier for about a year and a half now. It is difficult to find a time where the pier isn't packed with people, and it isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Read full story

GameStop looking to expand business by hiring NFT creators

While GameStop has yet to officially announce what their plans are, a mysterious website owned by GameStop has been updated with a request for ”creators” to help build their NFT marketplace.

Read full story
1 comments

CDC recommends shortened isolation period for those who've tested positive for COVID-19, even if unvaccinated

The CDC updated their quarantine period/isolation guidelines today (12/27/2021) for asymptomatic individuals that have tested positive for COVID-19. In the newly released media statement, the CDC explains that the science is showing that the majority of COVID-19 transmission happens early on in the infection. Since the risk of transmission decreases as the duration of the disease increases, the CDC is now recommending that asymptomatic individuals, regardless of vaccination status, isolate for 5 days (instead of the previously recommended 10 days) and continue to wear a mask for 5 days after the isolation to "minimize the risk of infecting others."

Read full story
5 comments

Covid-19 booster vaccine side effects that you will likely experience

Note: this content should not be considered medical advice and I am not a doctor. The Covid-19 booster vaccine is available just about everywhere in the United States if you are 18+. Side effects from the doses of the vaccine are common, and the booster is no exception. If you are about to schedule an appointment to receive your booster shot, you may want to know what the side effects are so that you know what to expect. Here are three common side effects that you are likely to experience after getting your booster:

Read full story
1038 comments
Florida State

As Omicron spreads, Florida COVID-19 cases rise

Florida has seen a dramatic increase in positive COVID-19 cases during this past week, according to the official data provided by the Department of Health. During the week of 12/10-12/16, Florida reported 29,519 new positive cases. While this was higher than the previous 8 weeks, Florida reported that the week of 12/17-12/23 contained a staggering 125,201 new positive cases. This is more than four times the amount of the previous week.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy