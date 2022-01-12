TRON ride construction at Disney World is seeing some progress

01/09/2022 James Tuliano

The Tron Lightcycle Power Run rollercoaster, which features high speeds and various visual effects, is seeing signs of construction progress in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World.

The roller coaster has been a staple in Shanghai Disney Resort, and the Disney World inclusion of the attraction will mark the first time that the ride will be accessible for western audiences. The ride is mostly indoors but also features an outdoor grid designed to mirror the effects of the film series.

The attraction was set to open in late 2021 but has been delayed to sometime in 2022. This delay may partially be due to the fact that Disney World closed for months in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The attraction, which is located in Tomorrowland inside Magic Kingdom, can be partially seen on the People Mover attraction. Construction vehicles, equipment, and boxes surround the area which will eventually contain the Tron Lightcycle Power Run ride. While the area can be seen vividly from the People Mover ride, big walls surround the construction area making it impossible to see while on foot.

The ride was initially announced in 2017 for Walt Disney World, meaning fans will have had to wait 5 years before experiencing the attraction. In the Shanghai Disney Resort, the attraction opened in 2016 and is still operating to this day.

While no set completion date has been officially established, it does appear that progress is well underway and that the attraction will be open at some point in 2022 as planned.