University, FL

Tufts University creates a computer model that explains how the spread of misinformation works

James Tuliano

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SbWAa_0dj0gigg00
Pexels

Tufts University, the Massachusetts private research college, created a computer model that shows exactly how misinformation spreads.

The researchers state that our pre-existing beliefs heavily influence whether or not we will accept new information, regardless of its accuracy. The model shows how ideas are spread throughout different networks and explains why certain people are more accepting of incorrect information.

The model contains a system where it assigns individuals a number between 0-6 depending on how strongly they hold onto a certain belief. As an example, if the topic was about the COVID-19 vaccine, somebody that is assigned a 0 would believe that it is useless or dangerous, while somebody that is assigned a 6 would consider the vaccine safe and effective.

If someone that is at a 6 in the point system receives information from an influential source (a peer, trusted news outlet, influencer, etc.) that is a 5, then they are likely to update their belief to a 5. Alternatively, the study explains that if that same person received information that is at a 2, they are likely to hold onto their 6 even more so than before.

Essentially, if you want someone to change their mind about a certain topic, you need to very slowly introduce the opposing viewpoint for that change to progress.

The model also explains that if the information comes from a source that the individual highly trusts or idolizes, such as a close friend or an influencer, they are more likely to dramatically change their opinion on a topic (and increase/decrease their number score) than if they heard it from another source.

You can read the research article in its entirety here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# misinformation# social media# vaccine

Comments / 3

Published by

James Tuliano is an independent journalist from Saint Petersburg, Florida. Tuliano is interested in business, marketing, scams, and current events.

Tampa, FL
1330 followers

More from James Tuliano

Receive an Email Blackmailing You for Bitcoin? It’s a Scam.

Please note: the email that I will be showing in this article talks about some adult content. If that isn’t your thing, you may want to read something else. I received an email (which, after a quick Google search, many other people have received as well) that made some pretty damning claims.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

TRON ride construction at Disney World is seeing some progress

The Tron Lightcycle Power Run rollercoaster, which features high speeds and various visual effects, is seeing signs of construction progress in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World.

Read full story

Long-form marketing is the key to organic growth

The hardest part about growing a business is just that: growing. It’s costly, a gamble, and unfortunately, necessary for nearly all types of businesses. Marketing is completely unavoidable and is not as easy as putting an ad in the newspaper. Not to mention, customers are fatigued by advertisements. They see so many every day and don’t give them a second thought; why should they give yours the time of day?

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Weedon Island offers a peaceful retreat for St. Petersburg residents

While there are plenty of bars, restaurants, and shopping centers in the St. Petersburg area, there are also nice quiet places to escape to. Weedon Island Preserve offers multiple trail loops for visitors to explore and is open year-round.

Read full story
1 comments

Employment scams increasing on popular job board websites

If you are looking for a job right now, chances are you have encountered (or perhaps even applied) to a fake job listing. They are increasing in volume on popular job board websites (like Indeed) and it can be difficult to determine what is real and what is fake.

Read full story
9 comments
Saint Petersburg, FL

A year and a half later, business is booming at the new St. Pete Pier

Saint Petersburg residents have been enjoying their new pier for about a year and a half now. It is difficult to find a time where the pier isn't packed with people, and it isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Read full story

GameStop looking to expand business by hiring NFT creators

While GameStop has yet to officially announce what their plans are, a mysterious website owned by GameStop has been updated with a request for ”creators” to help build their NFT marketplace.

Read full story
1 comments

CDC recommends shortened isolation period for those who've tested positive for COVID-19, even if unvaccinated

The CDC updated their quarantine period/isolation guidelines today (12/27/2021) for asymptomatic individuals that have tested positive for COVID-19. In the newly released media statement, the CDC explains that the science is showing that the majority of COVID-19 transmission happens early on in the infection. Since the risk of transmission decreases as the duration of the disease increases, the CDC is now recommending that asymptomatic individuals, regardless of vaccination status, isolate for 5 days (instead of the previously recommended 10 days) and continue to wear a mask for 5 days after the isolation to "minimize the risk of infecting others."

Read full story
5 comments

Covid-19 booster vaccine side effects that you will likely experience

Note: this content should not be considered medical advice and I am not a doctor. The Covid-19 booster vaccine is available just about everywhere in the United States if you are 18+. Side effects from the doses of the vaccine are common, and the booster is no exception. If you are about to schedule an appointment to receive your booster shot, you may want to know what the side effects are so that you know what to expect. Here are three common side effects that you are likely to experience after getting your booster:

Read full story
1038 comments
Florida State

As Omicron spreads, Florida COVID-19 cases rise

Florida has seen a dramatic increase in positive COVID-19 cases during this past week, according to the official data provided by the Department of Health. During the week of 12/10-12/16, Florida reported 29,519 new positive cases. While this was higher than the previous 8 weeks, Florida reported that the week of 12/17-12/23 contained a staggering 125,201 new positive cases. This is more than four times the amount of the previous week.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy