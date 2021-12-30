Weedon Island offers a peaceful retreat for St. Petersburg residents

James Tuliano

While there are plenty of bars, restaurants, and shopping centers in the St. Petersburg area, there are also nice quiet places to escape to. Weedon Island Preserve offers multiple trail loops for visitors to explore and is open year-round.

Located far from the busy roads and life of the city, visitors can enjoy the natural sounds of the preserve while walking the different trails and also get a light exercise. It is free to enter the park and it is open from 7:00 AM - the time physically posted inside the park (around 15 minutes before sunset). The preserve only closes two days a year: the day after Thanksgiving and Christmas Day,

”It’s a nice place to decompress,“ explains Landon Burt, who has been a St. Petersburg resident for the last four years. “It’s a nice place to spend time outdoors, especially during COVID.”

Burt is not alone in his positive opinion of the preserve.

”It is such a nice hidden gem that is located right in our backyard,” states Chloe Violette, who has resided in St. Pete for the past year. ”You can see a lot of cool animals and plants around the trail. It’s fun to explore.”

There is more to do than just walk the trails at Weedon Island. A three-story cultural and natural history center is also located next to the trails, which displays different exhibits that explore the environmental history of Florida. The center was created with the help of Native Americans and includes several interactive elements. The center is open Thursday-Saturday 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Sunday 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM, and closed Monday-Wednesday.

If you’re interested in learning more about Weedon Island, you can visit their website here.