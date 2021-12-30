Tampa, FL

Weedon Island offers a peaceful retreat for St. Petersburg residents

James Tuliano

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZYLC_0dZPkyyI00
James Tuliano

While there are plenty of bars, restaurants, and shopping centers in the St. Petersburg area, there are also nice quiet places to escape to. Weedon Island Preserve offers multiple trail loops for visitors to explore and is open year-round.

Located far from the busy roads and life of the city, visitors can enjoy the natural sounds of the preserve while walking the different trails and also get a light exercise. It is free to enter the park and it is open from 7:00 AM - the time physically posted inside the park (around 15 minutes before sunset). The preserve only closes two days a year: the day after Thanksgiving and Christmas Day,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oygW8_0dZPkyyI00
James Tuliano

”It’s a nice place to decompress,“ explains Landon Burt, who has been a St. Petersburg resident for the last four years. “It’s a nice place to spend time outdoors, especially during COVID.”

Burt is not alone in his positive opinion of the preserve.

”It is such a nice hidden gem that is located right in our backyard,” states Chloe Violette, who has resided in St. Pete for the past year. ”You can see a lot of cool animals and plants around the trail. It’s fun to explore.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ucfLv_0dZPkyyI00
The view from the top of one of the two observation towers.James Tuliano

There is more to do than just walk the trails at Weedon Island. A three-story cultural and natural history center is also located next to the trails, which displays different exhibits that explore the environmental history of Florida. The center was created with the help of Native Americans and includes several interactive elements. The center is open Thursday-Saturday 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Sunday 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM, and closed Monday-Wednesday.

If you’re interested in learning more about Weedon Island, you can visit their website here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Nature# Hike# Preserve# Weedon island

Comments / 1

Published by

James Tuliano is an independent journalist from Saint Petersburg, Florida. Tuliano is interested in business, marketing, scams, and current events.

Tampa, FL
1176 followers

More from James Tuliano

How to talk to an anti-vaxxer

Nothing is more frustrating than watching someone with more power/influence than you preach to an audience about something that you know is incorrect. At my last job, I sat in a room of about 90 other employees while our supervisors made a processing change announcement. The tasks of my job were to evaluate documents in a certain way and request new ones as necessary. There were many different types of documents and a 300-page instruction manual on how to do the process. The process changed constantly, and we got an email earlier that day announcing a significant change in how we process a certain document, which I studied and implemented immediately.

Read full story

The #1 way to grow your business organically

The hardest part about growing a business is just that: growing. It’s costly, a gamble, and unfortunately, necessary for nearly all types of businesses. Marketing is completely unavoidable and is not as easy as putting an ad in the newspaper. Not to mention, customers are fatigued by advertisements. They see so many every day and don’t give them a second thought; why should they give yours the time of day?

Read full story

Job scams are on the rise - here’s how to spot them

If you are looking for a job right now, chances are you have encountered (or perhaps even applied) to a fake job listing. They are increasing in volume on popular job board websites (like Indeed) and it can be difficult to determine what is real and what is fake.

Read full story
6 comments
Saint Petersburg, FL

A year and a half later, business is booming at the new St. Pete Pier

Saint Petersburg residents have been enjoying their new pier for about a year and a half now. It is difficult to find a time where the pier isn't packed with people, and it isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Read full story

GameStop looking to expand business by hiring NFT creators

While GameStop has yet to officially announce what their plans are, a mysterious website owned by GameStop has been updated with a request for ”creators” to help build their NFT marketplace.

Read full story
1 comments

CDC recommends shortened isolation period for those who've tested positive for COVID-19, even if unvaccinated

The CDC updated their quarantine period/isolation guidelines today (12/27/2021) for asymptomatic individuals that have tested positive for COVID-19. In the newly released media statement, the CDC explains that the science is showing that the majority of COVID-19 transmission happens early on in the infection. Since the risk of transmission decreases as the duration of the disease increases, the CDC is now recommending that asymptomatic individuals, regardless of vaccination status, isolate for 5 days (instead of the previously recommended 10 days) and continue to wear a mask for 5 days after the isolation to "minimize the risk of infecting others."

Read full story
5 comments

Covid-19 booster vaccine side effects that you will likely experience

Note: this content should not be considered medical advice and I am not a doctor. The Covid-19 booster vaccine is available just about everywhere in the United States if you are 18+. Side effects from the doses of the vaccine are common, and the booster is no exception. If you are about to schedule an appointment to receive your booster shot, you may want to know what the side effects are so that you know what to expect. Here are three common side effects that you are likely to experience after getting your booster:

Read full story
1038 comments
Florida State

As Omicron spreads, Florida COVID-19 cases rise

Florida has seen a dramatic increase in positive COVID-19 cases during this past week, according to the official data provided by the Department of Health. During the week of 12/10-12/16, Florida reported 29,519 new positive cases. While this was higher than the previous 8 weeks, Florida reported that the week of 12/17-12/23 contained a staggering 125,201 new positive cases. This is more than four times the amount of the previous week.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy