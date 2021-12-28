CDC recommends shortened isolation period for those who've tested positive for COVID-19, even if unvaccinated

The CDC updated their quarantine period/isolation guidelines today (12/27/2021) for asymptomatic individuals that have tested positive for COVID-19.

In the newly released media statement, the CDC explains that the science is showing that the majority of COVID-19 transmission happens early on in the infection. Since the risk of transmission decreases as the duration of the disease increases, the CDC is now recommending that asymptomatic individuals, regardless of vaccination status, isolate for 5 days (instead of the previously recommended 10 days) and continue to wear a mask for 5 days after the isolation to "minimize the risk of infecting others."

The guidelines for what to do if exposed to COVID-19 have also been updated. If unvaccinated, the CDC recommends for the individual to quarantine for 5 days following known exposure and to wear a mask for the 5 days following isolation. If it has been 6 months after receiving your 2nd dose of the vaccine (or 2 months after receiving the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine) and you have not received your booster shot, the same guidelines apply.

If you have received your 2nd dose of the vaccine within the last 6 months or have received your booster shot, the CDC states that you do not need to isolate following a known exposure, though it is recommended that you still wear a mask for the next ten days.

No matter what your vaccination status is, the CDC recommends getting tested 5 days following known exposure to COVID-19.

At the end of the media statement, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky offers these words:

“The Omicron variant is spreading quickly and has the potential to impact all facets of our society. CDC’s updated recommendations for isolation and quarantine balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses. These updates ensure people can safely continue their daily lives. Prevention is our best option: get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial and high community transmission, and take a test before you gather.”