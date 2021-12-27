As Omicron spreads, Florida COVID-19 cases rise

Florida has seen a dramatic increase in positive COVID-19 cases during this past week, according to the official data provided by the Department of Health.

During the week of 12/10-12/16, Florida reported 29,519 new positive cases. While this was higher than the previous 8 weeks, Florida reported that the week of 12/17-12/23 contained a staggering 125,201 new positive cases. This is more than four times the amount of the previous week.

Chart showing the last ten weeks of new positive cases in Florida. State of Florida/DOH

As the United States shifts its attention to containing Omicron, the new highly contagious variant of COVID-19, Gov. DeSantis says that Florida will continue to not go on lockdown.

While positive cases are increasing, COVID-attributed deaths appear to be decreasing.

COVID-19 weekly death count. State of Florida/DOH

According to the data presented by the Florida Department of Health, the percent of positive COVID-19 cases resulting in death since the start of the pandemic is 1.6% (a total of 62,342 deaths out of 3,864,213 positive cases). Last week, the number of COVID-attributed deaths was only 28 (compared to 125,201 positive cases, though it is possible deaths may happen after the initial week of the positive result). While it is still too early to tell whether or not the large increase in positive cases will lead to an increase in deaths, this is one of the lowest numbers of deaths reported since the beginning of COVID-19 in Florida.

As of last week, 71% of Florida residents have been vaccinated. According to the CDC, getting vaccinated is the most important way you can protect yourself against COVID-19. The high vaccination rate may be a contributing factor in the decrease of COVID-related deaths, but only time will tell.

The next weekly report provided by the Florida Department of Health should be available on December 31st. You'll be able to access it here.