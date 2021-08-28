Cleveland Chapter of getWITit to host Cleveland WITcon 2021: Staying Connected on October 18

CLEVELAND, OH — Everyone is invited to join Cleveland WITcon 2021: Staying Connected on Monday, October 18th. Taking place at Case Western University - Tinkham Veale University Center and Virtual, 11038 Bellflower Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106, the event will take place from 7:00 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. EDT.

This event is held annually to celebrate the contribution of women to computing and focuses on increasing opportunities for women so that they can continue to contribute to the next era of innovation. This conference brings career, leadership, technical, and innovation topics to a live audience of people.

People can also join the event virtually which covers software delivery, leadership & management, technical & engineering roles, as well as recruiting or sales roles supporting the industry.

The keynote speaker at the event is Ivy Chin, Senior Vice President, Chief Digital and Technology Offer at the Sherwin-Williams Company.

Joining the company in 2020, she took on the task of accelerating digital and technological transformation.

In addition, Chin has also served as Senior Vice President, Digital at PetSmart Inc., and held the position of Senior Vice President of eCommerce for Belk Inc. for almost seven years.

The event, organized by the Cleveland Chapter of getWITit, is limited to 200 people who wish to attend this event in person. The ticket costs $130 plus a $9.52 fee. As for those who want to join the event virtually, the ticket is on sale for $30 plus a $3.46 fee.

To book tickets, please visit the Eventbrite page here and click the "Tickets" section.

If you wish to request a refund, please contact the organizer by clicking the "Contact" button at the bottom of the Eventbrite page.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.