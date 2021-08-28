Fibromuscular Dysplasia Society of America to hold 13th Annual FMDSA Conference on 15-16 October

CLEVELAND, OH — The Fibromuscular Dysplasia Society of America will be hosting the 13th Annual FMDSA Conference on October 15-16, at the 2nd floor of the Crowne Plaza Cleveland at Playhouse Square, 1260 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44115.

On Friday, October 15, there will be a meet and greet at 6 p.m. to provide more information about the event. Registration of participants will start at 7 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, and the Annual Meeting will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m.

Some of the topics discussed in this conference include Fibromuscular Dysplasia, Treatment of Cervical Artery Dissection and Intracranial Aneurysms, Vascular Findings in Patients with Cervical Artery Dissection. Pulsatile Tinnitus and current treatment options, Spine disease among patients with FMD, and more.

Meanwhile, the speakers at this event were Dr. Heather Gornik (University Hospital, Cleveland, Ohio), Dr. Shazam Hussain (Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio), Marianne Khoury (Cleveland, Ohio), Dr. Jeffrey Olin (Mt Sinai, New York), Dr. Esther Kim (Vanderbilt University, Nashville), Dr. Santhi Ganesh (University of Michigan), and Dr. Daniella Kadian-Dodov (Mt Sinai, New York).

To join the event, participants are required to purchase tickets for $90 for members and $125 for non-members. Ticket sales will end on August 31. The organizer also provides special tickets on sale on August 31st for members for $125 and non-members for $150.

To facilitate access to the event location, those who are interested in this event can make a hotel reservation at The Crowne Plaza Cleveland at Playhouse Square located at 1260 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, Ohio, by calling 216-615-7500. By mentioning FMDSA, you can receive a discounted rate.

For more information, please call the organizer at 216-834-2410 or contact admin@fmdsa.org.

