Elite Event Co to hold "Network in the City: Cleveland Mofongo Latin Grill" in Cleveland on September 28

CLEVELAND, OH — The Elite Event Co will be holding "Network in the City: Cleveland Mofongo Latin Grill" on Tuesday, September 28, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. EDT at Cleveland Mofongo Latin Grill, 11621 Lorain Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44111.

All attendees at this event will have the opportunity to meet professionals in complementary industries who will share their ideas, info, resources, and opportunities. Participants must check-in at 5:30 p.m. Meanwhile, open networking will start at 6 p.m. and end at 9 p.m.

To join the event, prospective participants must first buy tickets on the Eventbrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/network-in-the-city-cleveland-mofongo-latin-grill-tickets-167524756055?aff=ebdssbdestsearch and click the "Tickets" section.

For General Admission, tickets cost $15 plus a $2.55 fee. Meanwhile, to get Premium Admission, participants must pay $ 25 plus a fee of $3.16. Ticket sales will end on September 26.

If you're interested in introducing your business, the organizer provides tickets for the vendor tables for $100. Each table includes two event tickets and one complimentary drink per ticket. In addition, their business logos will be uploaded on social media ahead of the event date.

All ticket options include one complimentary drink such as beer, wine, or cocktails. Participants also get street parking facilities available within walking distance of the venue.

Even more exciting, there will be a raffle for the Cleveland Mofongo Latin Grill package featuring a new collection of items inspired by the event venue.

Each participant automatically gets the opportunity to be included in the raffle. The names of the winners will be announced at 8:30 p.m. and they are required to be present on site.

For those who request a refund, please contact the organizer by clicking the "Contact" button at the bottom of the Eventbrite page.

