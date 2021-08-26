Northern Ohio Recovery Association to hold "BCORR Board Development Training in Cleveland" on September 16

Training Center Wikimedia Commons

CLEVELAND, OH — Everyone is invited to attend the "BCORR Board Development Training" which will be held on Thursday, September 16th. Located at New Beginning Ministries, 2060 West 65th Street, Cleveland, OH 44102, the training will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT.

The organizer of the event, the Northern Ohio Recovery Association, will open the doors at 9 a.m. and provide continental breakfast and lunch for all participants. The keynote speaker in this training will be the President & CEO of Northern Ohio Recovery Association, Anita Bradley, MSW, LSW, LICDC-CS.

This one-day training program aims to equip participants with a process for implementing successful community projects. In the training, participants will have the opportunity to ask questions, work together as a group to improve program experience, and take advantage of case studies. During the training, participants will receive a workbook.

Apart from acquiring the knowledge to successfully drive change in their community, participants will also receive a certificate of completion after finishing this training program.

Everyone can take part in this free training. To take part in this program, prospective participants must register first by visiting the Eventbrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bcorr-board-development-training-free-tickets-166511750127?aff=ebdssbdestsearch and clicking the “Register” section.

The Northern Ohio Recovery Association or NORA is a community-based substance abuse prevention and peer recovery support organization.

Established in 2004 in Cleveland, Ohio, this organization provides culturally relevant chemical dependence services with dignity and respect to youth, adults, and families in Northeast Ohio.

In addition, NORA provides support and provides prevention, treatment, and recovery in Cuyahoga, Lorain, and Summit counties. For more information about this organization, please visit https://norainc.org/.

