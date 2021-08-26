Simply Queen to perform a Queen Tribute accompanied with Twist Offs

Akron, OH - Lock 3 is hosting Simply Queen on their stage. This time, Simply Queen will be performing with Twist Offs to present a Queen Tribute.

The band will be performing on August 27. Go to see this claimed international superstar band which was initially based in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

Rick Rock led the band as Freddie Mercury impersonators extraordinaire. Meanwhile, the band consisted of CC Lambrick as guitarist or keyboardist and vocalist, Mitch Taylor as bassist and vocalist, and Phil Charrette as drummer and vocalist.

They are seasoned performers who have appeared at festivals, theaters, and arenas all around North America.

Performing alongside them is the local's pride, Twist Offs. The band is formed by the initiator, Erik Walter, who plays guitar and does vocals.

The Twistoffs are a Kent, Ohio-based American rock band. It is said that in 1986, the Twistoffs formed in a basement.

Their achievements are that they have performed over 2,000 shows and traveled more than 150,000 miles. Hear out their digital EP titled Rolling Over here.

Come to the fun of since the famous Cleveland Clinic Akron General Stage will host Lock 3.

The city of Akron's downtown beacon of fun and entertainment for the spring and summer seasons of 2021 will show the performance of Simply Queen and Twist Offs at the designated date from 7 PM to 10 PM.

It's a relief that Lock 3 will continue to obey Ohio public health orders. All visitors are asked to self-monitor and refrain from attending activities if they have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19.

While masks will not be necessary, individuals who desire to wear them are encouraged to do so. Their top concern continues to be the health and safety of our employees and visitors.

The outdoor entertainment facility will not require masks, social distance, or limited occupancy, thanks to Governor DeWine's office guidelines on June 2, 2021.

For further information, you could contact Lock 3 here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.