Oginalii to perform with Green Tree Novelty Tea and Actual Form

Akron, OH - Oginalii will return on the stage accompanied by the local bands, Green Tree Novelty Tea, and Actual Form.

Musica Performing Arts will be hosting these bands on their stage on August 27.

Oginalii is a band from Nashville, Tennessee, consisting of Emma Hoeflinger as vocalist and guitarist, Ryan Quarles on guitar, Simon Knudtson as the drummer, and Emma Lambiase, their bassist.

They might be going to promote Pendulum, their newest record, which Oginalii made in part during the 2020 quarantine season.

Emma Hoeflinger, the main singer, sings with a subtle touch that is both soothing and engaging.

Their song, "Pillars," is a luxurious take on Portishead's sonic landscapes, while "Veils" is a grunge-influenced look at life's darker side.

Although the band's initial album hinted at darker themes and tones, Pendulum fully embraces them as a whole.

Come to the Musica Performing Art at 51 E Market St to see their performance. Don't forget that Green Tree Novelty Tea and Actual Form are also going to show their performances.

Eric Vaught and Corey Haren are the founders of Green Tea Novelty. This band, which Akron people locally accept, has a fantastic EP titled The Lion's Suit.

The Lion's Suite is their debut EP is a twenty-minute collection of outstanding progressive rock with bright math-rock overtones.

It is said in the Dæv Tremblay's review that because the album is mixed very low, make sure to turn up the level before listening to it, and you'll find something to your liking.

It's all in the varied and frantic two-part "Ode to the Young Lion" to the more tranquil and softer "A Bird's Song: Tones to Christian." Hear their EP here.

Actual Form is an Epic Prog Punk band coming from Akron. The band is a three-piece band consisting of Ian Robert Cummins as the drummer, James Matthew Haas as the bassist, and Joshua Maxon Novak as the guitarist.

Their digital album was released in 2017 titled with the same name as their band, Actual Form. Buy their album digitally here to support the local band of Akron.

If you are interested in watching these lineups, come to the venue on the designated date. Buy the ticket on the spot for only $12 or buy them online here at a lower price.

Note that the show will start at 9 PM. better come early to get your ticket which will open earlier at 8 PM.

Come and have a fantastic gig night with Oginalii, Green Tree Novelty Tea, and Actual Form.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.