Akron Zoo to hold the last Members' night

Akron, OH - Members' night is an event designed for members of Akron Zoo. The event is going to be held on August 27. This is the last event. Akron Zoo held the previous ones on June 25 and July 30.

The Akron Zoo welcomes everyone who wants to spend a leisurely Friday night socializing with other members and taking a night walk around the zoo. The event will take place in the evening to provide you with a relaxing evening filled with music.

Members of the Akron Zoo can attend this private after-hours event. You are also invited to meet Potter the Otter, the mascot of the Akron Zoo, and other costumed characters.

The Imaginos Productions, LLC provides the costume characters that you might see at the zoo.

The tickets to the event are for the members. All of you who are a member of Akron Zoo, are not required to purchase tickets in advance online.

When you visit, you must bring your digital membership card as well as photo identification. This is an opportunity to be able to save money by skipping a line.

Your night will be spent enjoying DJ Kenny Kidd's music, who is an entertainment DJ based in Akron. Corporate parties, weddings, and high school dances all benefit from his musical entertainment.

It is said that because music is the life of the party, and that's what he is about, you would absolutely get enlivened by his music.

If you are interested, you can go to Akron Zoo at 500 Edgewood Ave on the designated date. The event will start at 5 PM and end at 9 PM.

For further information, you could contact Akron Zoo here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.