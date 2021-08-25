Akron Civic Theatre to hold a Little River Band concert

Akron, OH - Little River Band will be showing at the Akron Civic Theater on August 27.

Showing soon on the stage of Akron Civic Theatre at 182 S Main St is the Little River Band.

This band which initially comes from Australia, will greet you and the people of Akron soon. It's the famous Wayne Nelson as the lead vocal and bassist.

For the 40th anniversary tour, lead singer and bassist Wayne Nelson marked a personal and professional milestone as a member of Little River Band.

Of course, he is accompanied by equally talented band members.

The rest of the band members are Chris Marion, who plays keyboards and vocals, Rich Herring as the lead guitarist, Colin Whinnery as guitarist and lead vocals, and Ryan Ricks as the drummer.

Their harmony as a band is impeccable. The drummer, Ryan Ricks, completes the rhythm group. Plus thing is, he can do percussion too. While the guitarist, Colin Whinnery, joins Wayne on lead vocals.

Little River Band's albums and CDs have sold over 30 million copies globally. The band has been deemed "the best singing band in the world" by Glenn Frey, a founding member of the Eagles.

Come to watch this internationally famous band in your own town on the designated date. The tickets for Pit Seating are priced at $103. Meanwhile, the reserved tickets are $58 and $48.

The remaining tickets available could be checked and booked here.

The show will start at 8 PM. So get ready earlier to not miss any performance from Little River Band. For parking and venue directions, you could check it out here.

Be safe on the way, and based on the CDC guidelines, Akron Civic Theatre encourages you to stay at home if you are not feeling well. It's all for the sake of everyone's safety.

