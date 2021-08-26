Hedwig and The Angry Inch to come on The Nightlight's screen

Akron, OH - Local Akron cinema, The Nightlight Film Society, in partnership with Baxter's Speakeasy, will put Hedwig and The Angry Inch on their screen.

Wait for Hedwig and The Angry Inch, since the movie is coming soon to The Nightlight on August 27.

This 2001 movie, directed by John Cameron Mitchell, is about a botched sex-change procedure that has claimed the life of a German emigrant living in a trailer in Kansas.

John Cameron Mitchell himself is playing the role of Hedwig, a gender-queer punk-rock singer from East Berlin.

In a review by Roger Ebert, it is said that John's magic made it so that even if the film has a low budget, the screen is usually filled with something spectacular.

The movie is about Hedwig, who tour the United States with her band.

She tells her personal story and tracking down the former lover doubled as a band-mate who stole her lyrics, Tommy Gnosis, a starry-eyed adolescent who used to adore Hedwig.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch is a comedy, drama, and musical movie adapted from the critically successful off-Broadway rock theater phenomenon with the same title.

Watch the trailer here.

This movie is a special one since the Pride festival is coming soon in Akron. The film has 95 minutes duration and is only airing at 7:30 PM and 9:45 PM.

Note that the tag for this movie is NC-17. Meaning it shouldn't be watched by children or everyone under 17 years old.

If you pass the age requirements and want to watch this movie, get the tickets for Hedwig and the Angry Inch fast online.

