NOMZ still holding their free Karaoke Night

Akron, OH - The local diner NOMZ's public event, Karaoke Night, is still happening every Friday.

Located at 21 Furnace St, Akron, Ohio, NOMZ is your go-to restaurant. The favorites there are made from scratch with plenty of locally sourced ingredients. For pickup and delivery alternatives, you can call them at any time.

They also have discounts for the Military, police, firefighters, and students. All of them can receive a 10% discount.

The upcoming event is on August 27 and starts at 7 PM. Come to their karaoke event, especially since their premise is unique.

Karaoke condoms are being prepared in advance by NOMZ. If you don't know what those things are, you can go to NOMZ to check them out.

In the middle of the world's pandemic, karaoke condoms are the ideal way to keep your germs to yourself while belting out your favorite tune.

NOMZ will be hosting a free karaoke night full of tacos, brews, cocktails, and of course, a good time.

You can come and have a good time with no worries since they diligently conduct safety protocols.

Each participant will be given a microphone condom, and for every participant's use, the microphone and stand are disinfected.

You are deeply urged to sit whether eating or drinking and when not eating or drinking, you must wear a mask at all times. It's all with exception when you are singing.

There is also a limit of 10 people per table, so bring your friends with an adequate amount and have fun there. Note that you better stay at home if you develop COVID-19 symptoms.

Go to the NOMZ Facebook page if you still have some questions regarding the event.

