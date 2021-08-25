DevahD Cycling to hold "Miles of Smiles Sculpture Center Tours" on August 28

Bike Touring Wikimedia Commons

CLEVELAND, OH — DevahD Cycling will be holding "Miles of Smiles Sculpture Center Tours" on Saturday, August 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT at The Sculpture Center, 1834 East 123rd Street, Cleveland, OH 44106.

Participants are asked to arrive at the meet-up location 15-30 minutes before departure time. Since the event is a road ride, they are required to adhere to traffic laws. There will be several stops along the ride that goes up to 25 miles.

In addition to being required to wear a helmet at all times while cycling, all participants are also asked to comply with the COVID-19 guidelines. The organizer will provide sanitary items and face mace for all riders and support. In addition, all riders will receive SAG support.

To support the success of this bike ride, participants are encouraged to prepare a number of things such as bike in good working condition, front white and rear red light, some bottle(s) of water, weather-appropriate apparel, sunscreen, helmet, snacks, some money, emergency contact information, and any medication such as allergy medication, inhaler, etc.

To enjoy an augmented reality or AR experience, participants are advised to download the 4th Wall App via the Apple Store or Google Play for Android prior to participating in each ride of this event.

To take part in this event, prospective participants must order tickets in advance which are paid for in the form of donations in any nominal amount on the Eventbrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/miles-of-smiles-sculpture-center-tours-tickets -165373788453?aff=ebdssbdestsearch and click "Select A Date" section.

All rides on this tour are weather-based. For the latest information on this event, please follow the Facebook account of DevahD Cycling at www.facebook.com/devahdcycling.

